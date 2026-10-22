The Celebrity Traitors identities at risk after breaking golden rule

22 October 2026, 15:57

The Celebrity Traitors has just potentially broken an important rule
The Celebrity Traitors has just potentially broken an important rule. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

Murdered Celebrity Traitors star Amol Rajan reveals the big slip up that threatens to expose Maya Jama, James Acaster and King Kenny.

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The Celebrity Traitors has been an exciting game so far with the likes of Ross Kemp, Romesh Ranganathan, Joanne McNally and Jerry Hall all doing their best to hunt down those who murder at night.

With two traitors caught and banished, Hannah Fry and Richard E. Grant, the celebrity contestants are still on the hunt for Maya Jama, James Acaster and King Kenny. And while they're doing a great job at staying under the radar, it appears they may have just made their biggest mistake.

In their latest challenge, where they have been asked to murder in plain sight, former contestant Amol Rajan has identified the golden rule the trio has just broken.

Writing in his Metro column, he said: "In her brilliant interview for Uncloaked after she was banished, Professor Hannah Fry revealed a killer insight from her analysis of previous series: Traitors never, ever hang out together."

King Kenny has just been recruited as a traitor by Maya Jama and James Acaster
King Kenny has just been recruited as a traitor by Maya Jama and James Acaster. Picture: BBC

After being given their murderous task, Maya, Kenny and James hung out for the first time to discuss who they would murder with a killer yawn. If they got their chosen victim to yawn, they would have to say, "am I boring you?" to seal their fate and kill them off.

Elaborating, Amol said: "That’s exactly what James, Maya and Kenny did at the end of the last episode. It was a beautiful example of how ‘murder in plain sight’ elevates the game to another level. Might it have occasioned the Traitors’ first huge blunder?"

The Celebrity Traitors episode concluded with the three traitors attempting to kill off either Ross Kemp or Jerry Hall and all will be revealed in the next episode on Thursday 22nd October.

So far the faithful have banished Julie Hesmondhalgh, Myha'la, Joe Lycett, Hannah and Richard at the round table.

The Celebrity Traitors contestant Amol has revealed why he thinks the game might be rumbled
The Celebrity Traitors contestant Amol has revealed why he thinks the game might be rumbled. Picture: BBC

The traitors have murdered Bella Ramsey, Rob Beckett and Amol.

The Celebrity Traitors has confirmed their final will take place on October 30th with what is going to be their longest episode ever.

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