How to follow the cast of The Circle USA on Instagram - full list of handles

By Polly Foreman

Find out the Instagram names of Chloe Veitch, Bryant Wood, Lee Swift and the rest of The Circle USA season two contestants.

The second series of The Circle USA is finally here, with the first four episodes available to watch on Netflix now.

If you aren't familiar with the premise of the show, it sees a group of players move into separate flats in the same apartment building and get to know each other on social media app 'The Circle'.

They never meet face-to-face, and each person can either play as themselves or a 'catfish'.

We are only just beginning to get to know season two's players, and some of them may look familiar...

Here's your need-to-know on how they are, and how you can follow them on Instagram.

Chloe Veitch Instagram name

Chloe Veitch appeared on Too Hot To Handle in 2020. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Veitch

Chloe, 22, is a model and TV personality from Essex, England.

You may recognise her from the first series of Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle last year.

You can follow her on Instagram @chloeveitchofficial.

Bryant Wood Instagram name

Bryant Wood previously appeared on America's Next Top Model. Picture: Instagram/Bryant Wood

Bryant, 27, is a model and bodybuilder turned breathwork teacher from Texas.

You can follow him on Instagram @bryant.give.

Deleesa Unique Instagram name

Deleesa is a YouTuber from New York. Picture: Instagram/Deleesa Unique

Deleesa, 32, is a video creator from New York.

She describes herself as a "Mompreneur" in her Instagram bio, and is mum to a daughter named Toni Abella.

Courtney Revolution Instagram name

Courtney Revolution is a YouTuber and content creator. Picture: Instagram

Courtney, 28, is a podcast host and digital creator from LA.

You can follow him on Instagram @courtneyrevolution.

Jack Atkins Instagram name

Jack, 20, is a student at the University of Chicago.

You can follow him on Instagram @jackatkins21.

Savannah Palacio Instagram name

Savannah is an influencer from LA. Picture: Instagram

Savannah, 25, is a beauty and wellness influencer from LA.

You can follow her on Instagram @savpalacio.

Terilisha Instagram name





Terilisha is a singer from Dallas. Picture: Instagram/Terilisha

Terilisha, 34, is a singer songwriter and actress from Dallas, Texas.

You can follow her on Instagram @terilisha.

Lee Swift Instagram name

Lee Swift is an author from Dallas. Picture: Instagram/Lee Swift

Lee, 58, is an author from Texas.

You can follow him on Instagram @leeswiftauthor.

