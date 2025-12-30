The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman officially lands her own chat show

The Claudia Winkleman Show has officially been commissioned. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Claudia Winkleman's new Friday night chat show is set to air in the new year and promises a "sofa full of stars".

Claudia Winkleman has officially landed her very own Friday night chat show.

Scheduled to launch in spring 2026, the beloved TV presenter, 53, will host a seven-episode talk show following her emotional exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Claudia Winkleman Show has been commissioned by telly execs and is set to "welcome the biggest names from the worlds of film, television, music and beyond" for "lively conversation with the help of a studio audience".

No guests have been teased just yet, with bosses explaining more details will be released "in due course", but they have revealed her latest project is being produced by the team behind The Graham Norton Show.

The TV presenter's new talk show is scheduled to air in the spring. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about her exciting new venture, Claudia said: "I can’t quite believe it and I’m incredibly grateful to the BBC for this amazing opportunity.

"I’m obviously going to be awful, that goes without saying, but I’m over the moon they’re letting me try."

Weeks after the new series of The Traitors ends, the BAFTA nominee will swap her tweed coats and frosty demeanour to welcome a star-studded line-up onto her glamorous new sofa.

Head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, Kalpna Patel-Knight, said: "Claudia is a true national treasure – warm, witty and endlessly entertaining.

"She has an extraordinary ability to put people at ease and bring out the very best in them, whether they’re global superstars or members of the audience.

"It’s very exciting that she will be fronting her very own show on the BBC, and we can’t wait for viewers to join Claudia and her sofa full of stars."

The TV star also hosts The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile Graham Stuart, managing director of So Television, the company tasked with co-producing The Claudia Winkleman Show, insisted her loyal fans won't be disappointed.

"Graham Norton has made the Friday night talk show slot a dazzling appointment to view.

"How can you possibly follow that? By booking a host equally as brilliant. So we have."

Claudia's glittering career has soared in recent years, with the London-born star presenting a string of primetime TV shows.

Not only is she the iconic face of The Traitors, a job she landed in 2022 when the mind-bending game came to TV, plus the celebrity spin-off, but her impressive credits also include Strictly Come Dancing and Channel 4’s The Piano.