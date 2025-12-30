The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman officially lands her own chat show

30 December 2025, 10:11

The Claudia Winkleman Show has officially been commissioned.
The Claudia Winkleman Show has officially been commissioned. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Claudia Winkleman's new Friday night chat show is set to air in the new year and promises a "sofa full of stars".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Claudia Winkleman has officially landed her very own Friday night chat show.

Scheduled to launch in spring 2026, the beloved TV presenter, 53, will host a seven-episode talk show following her emotional exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Claudia Winkleman Show has been commissioned by telly execs and is set to "welcome the biggest names from the worlds of film, television, music and beyond" for "lively conversation with the help of a studio audience".

No guests have been teased just yet, with bosses explaining more details will be released "in due course", but they have revealed her latest project is being produced by the team behind The Graham Norton Show.

The TV presenter's new talk show is scheduled to air in the spring.
The TV presenter's new talk show is scheduled to air in the spring. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about her exciting new venture, Claudia said: "I can’t quite believe it and I’m incredibly grateful to the BBC for this amazing opportunity.

"I’m obviously going to be awful, that goes without saying, but I’m over the moon they’re letting me try."

Weeks after the new series of The Traitors ends, the BAFTA nominee will swap her tweed coats and frosty demeanour to welcome a star-studded line-up onto her glamorous new sofa.

Head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, Kalpna Patel-Knight, said: "Claudia is a true national treasure – warm, witty and endlessly entertaining.

"She has an extraordinary ability to put people at ease and bring out the very best in them, whether they’re global superstars or members of the audience.

"It’s very exciting that she will be fronting her very own show on the BBC, and we can’t wait for viewers to join Claudia and her sofa full of stars."

The TV star also hosts The Traitors.
The TV star also hosts The Traitors. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile Graham Stuart, managing director of So Television, the company tasked with co-producing The Claudia Winkleman Show, insisted her loyal fans won't be disappointed.

"Graham Norton has made the Friday night talk show slot a dazzling appointment to view.

"How can you possibly follow that? By booking a host equally as brilliant. So we have."

Claudia's glittering career has soared in recent years, with the London-born star presenting a string of primetime TV shows.

Not only is she the iconic face of The Traitors, a job she landed in 2022 when the mind-bending game came to TV, plus the celebrity spin-off, but her impressive credits also include Strictly Come Dancing and Channel 4’s The Piano.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Fans went wild for Jason Orange's shock appearance in the series.

First look at Take That documentary as Jason Orange shocks fans with surprise appearance

Claudia Winkleman wearing red and green fingerless gloves on The Traitors

Why does Claudia Winkleman always wear gloves on The Traitors?

The Traitors contestants get paid a daily fee to appear on the show

How much do The Traitors contestants get paid to be on the show?

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors and wearing black on the Baftas red carpet

How much is Claudia Winkleman paid for The Traitors? A look inside her net worth

Showbiz

How much do The Traitors win?

How much do The Traitors win?

The Celebrity Traitors kicked off with a bang in October.

How much do the Celebrity Traitors get paid? Famous cast's wages revealed

The Traitors

Trending on Heart

Details of Gordon's father-of-the-bride speech have been revealed.

Gordon Ramsay's wedding speech revealed following daughter Holly's nuptials

The Celebrity Traitors cast has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors cast impressive net worths revealed

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

The Traitors series four is back in the New Year.

When does The Traitors series four start?

The London New Year's Eve fireworks are an annual display.

How much do London New Year's Eve fireworks cost? The 2025/2026 price revealed

News

Who needs a big night out with Pretty Woman and The Full Monty on the telly.

New Year’s Eve TV schedule 2025: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Colin Farrell almost joined Boyzone

Colin Farrell cringes at "terrible" Boyzone audition where he almost joined the band

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have been ice skating royalty in their career

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean's ice skating achievements from medals to championship titles
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean attend the Dancing On Ice 2019 launch

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean announce they may never perform Bolero again

Dancing On Ice

Nicola Roberts announced she was pregnant on Christmas Day.

Nicola Roberts, 40, reveals she's five months pregnant with first child with surprise bump picture
Claudia Winkleman is one of the most successful TV presenters of 2024

Claudia Winkleman facts: Strictly presenter's age, husband, children and other TV shows revealed
Where do The Traitors sleep?

Where do The Traitors contestants sleep?

The Traitors

The Traitors Castle: Where is the show filmed?

Where is The Traitors castle? Inside filming location Ardross Castle

The Traitors

Auld Lang Syne is traditionally sung on New Year's Eve.

What does Auld Lang Syne mean? New Year's Eve song explained

Lifestyle

AJ Odudu has had an impressive TV career so far.

AJ Odudu facts: Presenter's age, height, real name and boyfriend revealed

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in sitcom Miranda.

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities