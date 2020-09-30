The Crown teases first look pictures of season four with Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles

30 September 2020, 16:13

The Crown season four will be out on Netflix on November 15
The Crown season four will be out on Netflix on November 15. Picture: Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Crown's fourth season will see the arrival of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

The Crown season four is set to premiere on Netflix on November 15, and fans of the royal drama can't wait.

To celebrate the new series arriving in just over a month, Netflix have released some first look pictures of the upcoming season.

The pictures show Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and what looks to be an interation between Lady Spencer and Camilla Parker Bowles.

READ MORE: The Crown season four trailer gives first glimpse of Princess Diana and reveals start date

Emma Corrin will be debuting as Princess Diana in the upcoming series
Emma Corrin will be debuting as Princess Diana in the upcoming series. Picture: Netflix

In one of the images, we see a young Prince Charles, played by Josh O'Connor, attending an event with Diana, dressed in a purple gown.

Another shot sees Diana facing away from the many paparazzi as she wears her famous engagement ring.

Yet another shot shows actress Emerald Fennell, who plays Prince Charles' former lover Camilla, holding hands with Diana, admiring what looks to be her engagement ring.

Camilla and Diana have an interaction in the new teaser pictures
Camilla and Diana have an interaction in the new teaser pictures. Picture: Netflix
The Crown's season four will follow Prince Charles and Diana's romance
The Crown's season four will follow Prince Charles and Diana's romance. Picture: Netflix

Gillian Anderson will also be making a debut in season four of The Crown as Margaret Thatcher.

The teaser image shows Margaret and her husband outside Downing Street, as the Prime Minister waves to the crowds.

Series four will see Olivia Coleman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter reprise their roles of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret.

Olivia Coleman will return for one last series as Queen Elizabeth II
Olivia Coleman will return for one last series as Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Netflix
Gillian Anderson will also be making a debut in season four of The Crown as Margaret Thatcher
Gillian Anderson will also be making a debut in season four of The Crown as Margaret Thatcher. Picture: Netflix

Following season four, the main roles will be replaced – as they are every two seasons – with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth Debicki will step into the role of Princess Diana, while the roles of Prince Charles, John Major and Tony Blair are yet to be announced.

READ NOW: The Crown confirm Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret in final series

