The Drowning cast: Who is Jonas Armstrong and what else has he been in?

Jonas Armstrong plays Jason in The Drowning. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Who did Jonas Armstrong play in The Bay and does he have a partner? Here's what we know...

New drama series The Drowning has already hooked the nation telling the story of Jodie, whose son has been missing for eight years.

When she sees teenager Daniel, she becomes convinced he is her missing child and won’t stop at anything to find out the truth.

Starring Jill Halfpenny and Rupert Penry-Jones, the four-part series is airing over four consecutive evenings on Channel 5.

Jonas Armstrong is also in the cast, playing Jodie’s dependable brother, Jason.

So, who is Jonas, what else has he been in and does he have a girlfriend?

How old is Jonas Armstrong?

William Jonas Armstrong was born 1 January 1981, which makes him 40-years-old.

He grew up in Dublin before his family moved to Lytham St. Annes when he was six years old.

Jonas went to Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 2003 with a BA in acting and started his career at the Royal Theatre in Northampton.

What else has Jonas Armstrong been in?

Jonas is probably best known for his role in the BBC adaptation of Robin Hood between 2006 and 2009.

Jonas Armstrong played Robin Hood. Picture: BBC

He also starred as Anthony Millington in the Channel 4 series Teachers as well as crime dramas Ghost Squad and Ripper Street.

The actor had a role opposite Tom Cruise in sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow and even made an appearance in season eight of Death In Paradise, starring as a character called Dylan Sheperd.

TV fans might also recognise him from three episodes of the hit BBC One police drama Line of Duty or more recently as Sean Meredith in ITV crime series The Bay.

Is Jonas Armstrong married?

Jonas is not married and likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

It is unclear whether he has a partner, but the actor used to date former Emmerdale actress Sammy Winward, who played Katie Sugden.

They started dating after meeting at an awards ceremony in May 2007, but they ended their relationship after two years due to work pressures.

