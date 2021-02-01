The Drowning filming locations: Where was the Channel 5 drama filmed?

1 February 2021, 17:00

The filming locations for The Drowning revealed
The filming locations for The Drowning revealed. Picture: Channel 5

Where is The Drowning filmed? And what locations was it shot in?

If you liked The Bay and Finding Alice on ITV, then Channel 5 has a brand new drama to get your teeth stuck into.

The Drowning tells the story of a mum, Jodie (Jill Halfpenny), whose son disappeared eight years ago.

When a teenage boy called Daniel shows up in her town, she is convinced that he is her long lost son.

Viewers will see the dangerous lengths Jodie will go to in order to find out the truth about her son's disappearance.

So, as we settle down to watch the tense thriller, here’s everything you need to know about The Drowning filming locations…

Jill Halfpenny plays Jodie in The Drowning
Jill Halfpenny plays Jodie in The Drowning. Picture: Channel 5

Where is The Drowning filmed?

The Drowning was filmed in and around Dublin, Ireland right before the coronavirus pandemic hit last year which means there were no social distancing measures in place.

Read More: The Drowning cast: Who is in the Channel 5 drama and where have you seen them before?

Cast members had to spend a lot of time in the freezing cold water in Ireland due to the nature of the show.

Channel 5’s latest drama is airing over four consecutive nights on Channel 5, starting on February 1st/

The show is written by Tim Dynevor – who is the real-life husband of Coronation Street's own Sally Webster and dad of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

He is known for working on episodes of Emmerdale and has teamed up with Francesca Brill and Luke Watson on The Drowning.

EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing winner Jill Halfpenny is taking on the leading role of Jodie, while Rupert Penry-Jones from Spooks is playing Daniel’s father, Mark.

Jodie’s brother and confidant Jason is played by The Bay’s Jonas Armstrong, while young Danie is played by Cody Molko.

Deborah Findlay is also playing Jodie’s mother Lynn, while Babs Olusanmokun is Ade and Jade Anouka has the role of Jodie’s friend and partner Yasmin.

Now Read: When does The Drowning start on Channel 5 and what is it about?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jill Halfpenny starred in EastEnders

How old is Jill Halfpenny and who did she play in EastEnders?
The full cast of The Drowning revealed

The Drowning cast: Who is in the Channel 5 drama and where have you seen them before?
The Drowning is airing on Channel 5 this February

How many episodes are there of The Drowning on Channel 5?

Fate: The Winx Saga was filmed in Ireland

Where was Fate: The Winx Saga filmed and where is the school?
The Married at First Sight Australia couples from season 7

Married at First Sight Australia: Where are the season 7 couples now?

Trending on Heart

Heart Breakfast will be feeling the love throughout February

Looking for love, wanting to propose, or up for some fun? Tell Heart Breakfast!

Lifestyle

Your need-to-know on Wayne Lineker

Who is Wayne Lineker, what's his net worth, and how many kids does he have?

Celebrities

Celebs Go Dating was filmed in a huge Surrey mansion

When was Celebs Go Dating filmed?

Sophie Hermann gets her own room on Celebs Go Dating

Why does Sophie Hermann have her own room on Celebs Go Dating?
These are some secret spots on the plane you might not know about

Flight attendant reveals 'secret' areas on a plane most people don't know exist

Lifestyle