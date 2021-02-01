The Drowning filming locations: Where was the Channel 5 drama filmed?

The filming locations for The Drowning revealed. Picture: Channel 5

Where is The Drowning filmed? And what locations was it shot in?

If you liked The Bay and Finding Alice on ITV, then Channel 5 has a brand new drama to get your teeth stuck into.

The Drowning tells the story of a mum, Jodie (Jill Halfpenny), whose son disappeared eight years ago.

When a teenage boy called Daniel shows up in her town, she is convinced that he is her long lost son.

Viewers will see the dangerous lengths Jodie will go to in order to find out the truth about her son's disappearance.

So, as we settle down to watch the tense thriller, here’s everything you need to know about The Drowning filming locations…

Jill Halfpenny plays Jodie in The Drowning. Picture: Channel 5

Where is The Drowning filmed?

The Drowning was filmed in and around Dublin, Ireland right before the coronavirus pandemic hit last year which means there were no social distancing measures in place.

Cast members had to spend a lot of time in the freezing cold water in Ireland due to the nature of the show.

Channel 5’s latest drama is airing over four consecutive nights on Channel 5, starting on February 1st/

The show is written by Tim Dynevor – who is the real-life husband of Coronation Street's own Sally Webster and dad of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Coming very very soon 👀👀👀 https://t.co/JOYZiaHsGw — jill halfpenny (@halfpennyjill) January 18, 2021

He is known for working on episodes of Emmerdale and has teamed up with Francesca Brill and Luke Watson on The Drowning.

EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing winner Jill Halfpenny is taking on the leading role of Jodie, while Rupert Penry-Jones from Spooks is playing Daniel’s father, Mark.

Jodie’s brother and confidant Jason is played by The Bay’s Jonas Armstrong, while young Danie is played by Cody Molko.

Deborah Findlay is also playing Jodie’s mother Lynn, while Babs Olusanmokun is Ade and Jade Anouka has the role of Jodie’s friend and partner Yasmin.

