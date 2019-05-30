When is The Goldfinch movie out, who's in the cast with Ansel Elgort and is there a trailer?

The best-selling 2013 novel is being adapted into a film starring American actor Ansel Elgort. Picture: Getty/Amazon

The film adaptation of Donna Tartt’s best-selling novel is set to hit cinema screens this autumn

Donna Tartt’s prize-winning novel, The Goldfinch, is a coming-of-age story that follows the highs and lows Theodore Decker’s life after his mother is tragically killed in a terrorist attack.

The best-selling 2013 novel, which spent 30 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list, is being adapted into a film starring American actor Ansel Elgort as the lead role, but who is else is joining him in documenting Theo’s journey of light and shade?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, including the release date, cast and trailer.

The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort will play Theo in the Pulitzer prize-winning adaptation. Picture: Getty

When is The Goldfinch movie out?

The Goldfinch is set for release in the US on September 13th, 2019. It’s expected to hit UK cinemas just two weeks later on September 27th, 2019.

The Goldfinch is set to hit UK cinemas on September 27th, 2019. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures/Amazon Studios

What is The Goldfinch about?

The story begins with tragedy as Theo Decker’s mother is brutally killed in a terrorist attack that blows up the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Aged just 13 at the time of the horrific event, the wealthy boy from NYC’s Upper East Side survives the bombing and decides to steal a famous Dutch painting in memory of what he's just lost.

As the story follows Theo’s journey into adulthood, the loss of his beloved mother, his vices and a stint in the art underworld lead him to make some extreme life choices that shape his uncertain future.

Nicole Kidman will play Mrs Barbour in the movie adaptation of The Goldfinch. Picture: Getty

Who's in the cast with Ansel Elgort?

The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort will play Theo in the Pulitzer prize-winning adaptation.

Nicole Kidman has been cast as Mrs. Barbour, who takes him in after his mother dies.

Finn Wolfhard and Aneurin Barnard will take turns to portray the young and old versions of Theo’s best friend Boris – a wild, charming and troublesome Ukrainian boy who takes Theo under his wing in Las Vegas.

Luke Wilson is set to star as Theo’s alcoholic, deadbeat dad Larry.

Jeffrey Wright is down to play antiques dealer Hobie, who becomes a close friend and confident to Theo.

Also rumoured to be featuring in the literary adaptation are: Sarah Paulson (Xandra), Ashleigh Cummings (Pippa), Denis O’Hare (Lucius Reeve) and Willa Fitzgerald (Kitsey).

The movie is being directed by BAFTA Award winner John Crowley, produced by The Hunger Games' Nina Jacobson and World War Z's Brad Simpson, and the screenplay is being written by Oscar nominee, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’s Peter Straughan.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The Goldfinch trailer was released on May 29th, 2019. Catch a glimpse of the much-anticipated movie, brought to you by Warner Bros. Pictures and Amazon Studios, below.