The Grand Tour trailer teases first look at new series – and fans say it's 'genius'

19 August 2026, 17:15

The Grand Tour returns to Prime Video on 4th September 2026.
The Grand Tour returns to Prime Video on 4th September 2026. Picture: Prime Video

By Claire Blackmore

Prime Video has now dropped the full official trailer for The Grand Tour's latest series, featuring Francis Bourgeois, James Engelsman and Thomas Holland – watch the wild teaser below.

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The Grand Tour has finally dropped its first official trailer online, giving fans a sneaky look at the brand new series along with the fresh presenting line-up.

Prime Video has relaunched the motoring show and given it a makeover in the process, but original trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May aren't in the driving seat anymore.

Instead, the former car enthusiasts have been replaced by the 'perfect' young hosts that viewers have already branded 'charming', 'passionate' and 'knowledgeable' from the very first clip.

Iconic internet trainspotter Francis Bourgeois joins YouTube stars James Engelsman and Thomas Holland, best known for co-presenting Throttle House, for the latest reincarnation, which returns to screens in a matter of weeks.

Francis Bourgeois, James Engelsman and Thomas Holland will front the latest series of The Grand Tour.
Francis Bourgeois, James Engelsman and Thomas Holland will front the latest series of The Grand Tour. Picture: Prime Video

The self-confessed petrolheads, who all have huge followings online, were no doubt chosen for their social media status – and the pay-off seems worth it for telly execs.

After releasing the full official trailer on YouTube today, former doubters rushed to share their feelings as soon as the snippet dropped, raving over how excited they were for the series to begin on 4th September.

Viewers said casting trainspotter Francis was a 'genius' move.
Viewers said casting trainspotter Francis was a 'genius' move. Picture: Prime Video
Fans have also praised the trio's 'instant chemistry'.
Fans have also praised the trio's 'instant chemistry'. Picture: Prime Video

"It looks like they are genuinely having a great time and that there is real chemistry between them," wrote one person.

"Whoa, watched these guys on YouTube for a long time. They are perfect for this," said another on the Prime Video page.

A third declared: "I was one of the people that said they have no chance and that I will never watch this show without the og trio. But this really looks great. I’m gonna give it a try!"

"I'm a big fan of both the original trio and Throttle House. It's going to be great; different, but great," added a fourth.

While a fifth simply exclaimed: "The addition of Francis is LEGENDARY".

Watch The Grand Tour's official trailer in full below:

The brand new trailer for The Grand Tour has just dropped

The Grand Tour's first glimpse kicks off with Francis squealing, 'Welcome to our first Grand Tour!' in his now-familiar squeaky voice.

What follows is three excited lads screaming with excitement as they take on wild car-themed challenges across the globe, ticking off California, Malaysia and the desert of Angola on their way.

Upcoming scenes show the boys skidding around in race cars, getting bashed by car park barriers, driving cut-up school buses, racing high-speed jets, and even flipping a Tesla off an inflatable parachute.

Ex-presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May make a cameo.
Ex-presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May make a cameo. Picture: Prime Video

That's all before the ex-presenters make a nostalgic cameo and the new hosts meet Formula One racing driver and sporting legend Jenson Button.

It seems old-school fans of the show aren't set to be disappointed after all judging by the trailer's positive comments and the action-packed one-minute we've seen so far...

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