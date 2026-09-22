Meet the 12 Great British Bake Off 2026 contestants

The Great British Bake Off has welcomed 12 amazing new contestants into the famous white tent. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Who is in the GBBO line-up this year? And who has been voted off? Here's the full cast of bakers in the tent this year.

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The Great British Bake Off is back for 2026 with a whole new line-up of contestants desperate to be crowned Star Baker and to get that all-important Paul Hollywood handshake.

Entering the tent to show off their cake, bread and biscuit skills, this year's cast will be doing their very best to impress the judges which includes newbie, Nigella Lawson.

This year's GBBO line-up is already promising to be elite as we have an NHS worker, a drag king, a hopeful solicitor and a hairdresser in the tent.

Meet the 12 Great British Bake Off 2026 contestants here plus find out who left week by week.

The GBBO is welcoming Clara into the tent for 2026. Picture: Channel 4

Clara

Age: 24

Job: Marketing graduate

From: Hertfordshire

Instagram: @clarasatchellsilva

Clara, who is originally from Portugal, began baking two years ago when she found herself in need of a creative outlet.

Labelling herself a "fantasy girly", Clara reflects this and her Portuguese heritage in her bakes.

GBBO star Connie uses baking to help her unwind after a busy NHS shift. Picture: Channel 4

Connie

Age: 63

Job: NHS hospital discharge lead

From: London

Instagram: @conniescarrotcakes

After 20 years working in the NHS, Connie uses baking as her way to unwind after a long shift. Famous for her carrot cakes, hence the Instagram name, she is also a huge fan of using fruity flavours in her bakes.

Connie runs a London-based music centre with her husband whom she has been married to for 23 years.

GBBO hopeful Danni uses their forages to bake with. Picture: Channel 4

Danni

Age: 25

Job: HGV service centre administrator

From: Dorset

Instagram: @danniofthewoods

Danni is a huge fan of foraging for ingredients and they use those flavours to produce some of the best bakes. Magnolia, chestnut and dandelion have become some of their signature ingredients.

The Great British Bake Off 2026 has welcomed all-round creative Gabe into the competition. Picture: Channel 4

Gabe

Age: 32

Job: Artist and drag king

From: West Midlands

Instagram: @bluromantic

Aged 13, Gabe watched the very first season of The Great British Bake Off and fell in love with baking. They have a preference for savoury bakes over sweet and has an open obsession with meringue.

When they're not baking they produce theatre shows, performs as Blu Romantic and designs costumes.

GBBO star Gary regularly hosts bake sales to raise money for cancer charities. Picture: Channel 4

Gary

Age: 67

Job: Retired garment technologist

From: Nottinghamshire

Instagram: @gary_bakes

Gary didn't find a love for baking until later in life but if his Instagram page is anything to go by, that hasn't stopped him from becoming a perfectionist.

With a feed full of beautiful cakes, meringues and crusty loafs, Gary is said to be fond of a traditional but creative approach to his creations.

GBBo star Molly uses baking to connect with friends and family. Picture: Channel 4

Molly

Age: 31

Job: Accessibility coordinator

From: London

Instagram: @mrs_molly_c

Following in the footsteps of her grandmother, Molly has always had a love for baking. However, in 2020, following a difficult time health-wise, she used her talents to stay motivated and connected with friends and family.

Away from the oven, she's a huge musical theatre and Formula 1 follower.

Moyin is GBBO's most competitve baker in 2026. Picture: Channel 4

Moyin

Age: 22

Job: Political economy student

From: Essex

Instagram: @moyinodeniran

A baker with a competitive streak, Moyin began getting creative in the kitchen with his mum at just five years old.

He uses his Nigerian heritage to inspire flavours and always aims for precision when creating a sweet masterpiece.

GBBO star Mo is this line-up's youngest contestants. Picture: Channel 4

Mo

Age: 21

Job: Law student

From: West Midlands

Instagram: @mo.mahirr

Describing himself as "chaotic and random", Mo is hoping to take on the Bake Off tent and make his family proud.

One of this year's youngest contestants, he has admitted his love of baking first started with Play-Doh before working his way up to his own recipes.

The Great British Bake Off has cake and music lover Nikki in the tent this year. Picture: Channel 4

Nikki

Age: 50

Job: Advertising post-producer

From: London

Instagram: @nikkibakesmelaugh

Nikki has been baking since she was a little girl and has combined her love of cooking with her passion for music.

Finding the whole process therapeutic, Nikki often makes colourful bakes with a soundtrack of R&B or classical in the background.

GBBO hopeful Shannon is hoping to bring a touch of magic into the tent in 2026. Picture: Channel 4

Shannon

Age: 29

Job: Project planner and scheduler

From: Gloucestershire

Instagram: @itsshannonamy_

Shannon puts her love of baking down to her nan and describes her style as "whimsical, quirky and rustic". She said she hopes to bring a little magic to the GBBO tent for 2026.

The Great British Bake Off 2026 will see Tom compete to become Star Baker. Picture: Channel 4

Tom

Age: 25

Job: Hairdresser

From: West Yorkshire

Instagram: @tomwhittxker

Tom hopes to create tasty treats that are "witty, pretty and above all, delicious". With his nan as his inspiration for baking, he uses his hairdresser colleagues as his taste-testers.

Yannis has a strong love for all things The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

Yannis

Age: 28

Job: Paediatric doctor

From: London

Instagram: @itsdoctoryan

Yannis moved to London aged 11 and now works in a busy paediatric ward, a place he often brings cakes to.

He's admitted the show holds a special place in his heart, as he watched it when he first moved to the UK to help him learn the language.

Watch The Great British Bake Off every Tuesday night on Channel 4 at 8PM.

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