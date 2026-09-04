The Great British Bake Off 2026 start date is this month

The Great British Bake Off 2026 is coming back for another epic series of tasty treats. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are back in the famous baking tent with a whole new set of culinary hopefuls - so when does GBBO come back on TV? Here's the details.

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The Great British Bake Off 2026 comes at the perfect time of year when the heat begins to cool and the evenings become cosy once more.

Coming back to our TV screens this month, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be hosting another series of great bakes as a whole new line-up take to the tent to show off their cake and pastry skills.

For this year, there's also an exciting new face to the show as Nigella Lawson is stepping in to replace Prue Leith who confirmed her exit earlier this year.

So, if like us, you're ready for biscuit week, epic show stoppers and breads that will make your mouth water, here's what you need to know.

Nigella Lawson is joining The Great British Bake Off as a judge. Picture: Getty

When does The Great British Bake Off 2026 start?

Coming to Channel 4 this autumn, they have confirmed the air date will be in September but have yet to give an exact day.

In 2025, GBBO came on TV screens the first week of September so it looks like it will be more towards the end of the month for this year.

At the end of August, they announced on their Instagram: "Right, that’s it, summer’s over because THE BAKE IS BACK.

"A brand new series of The Great British Bake Off starts next month on Channel 4 #GBBO."

Drumming up excitement, long-standing judge Paul Hollywood teased: "It’s a great season … enjoy."

Making her debut, Nigella added: "And so excited for you to meet the bakers! Such a lovely lot."

Presenter Alison also confirmed the new Bake Off series was going to be "awesome".

Channel 4 has also yet to reveal the bakers starring in the famous tent this year.

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