The Great British Bake Off filming secrets revealed

29 September 2026, 19:50

The Great British Bake Off 2026 has an intense filming schedule to keep up with
The Great British Bake Off 2026 has an intense filming schedule to keep up with. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Do they film GBBO all in one go? And why do they wear the same clothes? Here's what former contestants have revealed about how the filming schedule works.

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The Great British Bake Off 2026 is back on our TV screens with Nigella Lawson and Paul Hollywood judging this year's 12 hopeful bakers.

With Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding back presenting the popular baking show on Channel 4, it's sure to be another series of fabulous showstoppers, baking bloopers and of course, the famous Hollywood handshake.

However, as many of us settle down each Tuesday night with a plate of treats to watch the new episode, one question always comes up - how do they film The Great British Bake Off?

With one episode seeing all contestants wearing the same outfit for all three challenges, everyone always wants to know if they film the whole thing in one go or over a series of days. Here's what former GBBO contestants have revealed.

The Great British Bake Off judges and presenters gather every weekend for 10 weeks to film
The Great British Bake Off judges and presenters gather every weekend for 10 weeks to film. Picture: Channel 4

How do they film The Great British Bake Off?

The GBBO is filmed well in advance to the actual launch date on Channel 4. Typically, it's filmed over a 10-week period between April and June.

As this is high summer, it explains why bakers always have such issues when it comes to keeping their bakes in one piece rather than a melted heap on the floor.

Once filming does begin, the whole cast and crew gather on weekends at the famous white tent in Welford Park, Berkshire. During the week, most of the contestants will continue with their day jobs before gathering for a weekend of intense baking with Nigella, Paul, Alison and Noel.

Then the hopefuls will bake for up to 10-16 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Season nine GBBO starAntony Amourdoux told Insider: "You start early in the morning and it ends a little after six or seven in the evening.

"Normally they shoot on the weekends because some contestants work – like I was working. So Saturday will be the whole day and Sunday will be early in the morning to around midday."

Paul Hollywood, Nigella Lawson, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond are the 2026 judges and presenters for The Great British Bake Off
Paul Hollywood, Nigella Lawson, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond are the 2026 judges and presenters for The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Getty

Contestants are also asked to wear the same clothes two days in a row to help with continuity when filming.

For the weekend, the contestants stay in a nearby hotel rather than he big estate we see on the show.

Watch The Great British Bake Off every Tuesday on Channel 4 at 8pm.

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