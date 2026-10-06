The Great British Bake Off introduce unexpected theme twist

6 October 2026, 11:26

The Great British Bake Off 2026 is introducing a new theme for the contestants
The Great British Bake Off 2026 is introducing a new theme for the contestants. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Paul HollyWood and Nigella Lawson are not in control of what the contestants bake in week three as Channel 4 introduce a brand new concept - Audience Choice Week.

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The Great British Bake Off 2026 has been an epic autumn TV watch so far with the introduction of judge Nigella Lawson and a new cast of amazing hopeful bakers.

About to watch week three of the yummy competition on Channel 4, it has been revealed that a surprise theme will take part in the famous GBBO tent for the very first time.

Following cake and biscuit week, the contestants will now face the first ever, Audience Choice Week where for the first time in the show's history, the bakers will face challenges set by viewers.

The GBBO contestants will face brand new signature, technical and show stopper challenges in week 3
The GBBO contestants will face brand new signature, technical and show stopper challenges in week 3. Picture: GBBO/Instagram

What happens on GBBO's Audience Choice week?

Fans of The Great British Bake Off were put in charge this week and will set the traditional signature, technical and showstopper tasks as usual.

To begin with, viewers chose for the signature challenge to be 'Bake With a Relative', meaning the likes of Clara, Connie, Mo and more will be joined by a familiar face in the tent. Together, they must create a signature cheesecake.

Paul said to the press: "It was a nice idea, that. I think it really worked because you could see the partnership, and they did relax a little bit more and confidence went up, and the confidence was still with them afterwards when their family member had gone or friend had gone."

Next comes the technical challenge where the bakers are given a mystery box containing eggs and lemons. Contestants will then have to create something using at least one of the ingredients in that box.

The GBBO judges and presenters have enjoyed the new challenges for the bakers
The GBBO judges and presenters have enjoyed the new challenges for the bakers. Picture: Channel 4

Finally comes the showstopper where viewers chose the "Wearable Bake" challenge. Nigella commented on the concept and admitted she was surprised by the results.

She said: "You know, you're never going to get an even standard with everyone, but you know, they really do pull it out of the bag when they need to.

"It is quite amazing because these are not easy challenges, they wouldn't be easy for a professional baker, I think."

At the end of Audience Choice Week, as usual, one baker will be voted off the show for good while another is crowned Star Baker.

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