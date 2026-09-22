The Great British Bake Off start time and episode schedule revealed

22 September 2026, 11:12

The Great British Bake Off is back on our TV screens from 22nd September
The Great British Bake Off is back on our TV screens from 22nd September. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

When is GBBO back on Channel 4? And when does the next episode come out? Here's everything you need to know as Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding return to the baking tent.

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The Great British Bake Off has a fresh new season for us to indulge in this September, bringing along 12 new bakers, a brand new judge and plenty more show-stopping challenges.

From biscuit week to bread, Paul Hollywood and his new co-judge Nigella Lawson will be passing their culinary judgements each round, crowning their Star Baker while eliminating the least successful contestant that week.

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are back as presenters for 2026 while sadly, Prue Leith retired from her position after the last season.

The Great British Bake Off 2026 has a tent filled with new baking hopefuls for this year
The Great British Bake Off 2026 has a tent filled with new baking hopefuls for this year. Picture: Channel 4

What time does The Great British Bake Off start?

Back on our screens on Tuesday 22nd September, the GBBO officially starts at 8pm, making it ideal for family time viewing.

How long is The Great British Bake Off on for?

For the opening episode, the run time is one hour and 30minutes meaning The Great British Bake Off finishes at 9:30pm.

During this episode we'll meet all the new bakers, including an NHS worker, a costume designer and a marketing student.

When is the next episode of The Great British Bake Off 2026?

New episodes of GBBO will drop everyday Tuesday at the exact same time of 8pm. All episodes will remain an hour and a half too which is a slightly longer run time than we're used to.

We're looking forward to seeing all the cake creations series 17 brings!

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