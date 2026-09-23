The Great British Bake Off twist everyone is talking about

23 September 2026, 10:35

The Great British Bake Off 2026 featuring Nigella Lawson, Paul Hollywood and Noel Fielding
The Great British Bake Off 2026 returned with an elimination twist in the first week. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Who went home on GBBO last night? New judge Nigella Lawson explains the reasons behind their final decision.

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The Great British Bake Off 2026 returned to our screens on 22nd September with new judge Nigella Lawson, a tent full of new baking hopefuls and an elimination twist.

As per the show's usual routine, each week contestants produce three bakes which includes a Technical Challenge and a Showstopper before Paul Hollywood and his co-judge pick a Star Baker and sadly, eliminate someone.

However, for the first episode, no one was sent home - a first for the opening episode of GBBO.

During the show, baker Shannon had to withdraw half way through due to becoming unwell which left the judges and Channel 4 producers with a decision to make.

Nigella Lawson, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Alison Hammond on The Great British Bake Off
The GBBO team decided there would be no elimination in week one. Picture: Alison Hammond/Instagram

Speaking about the elimination twist, Nigella explained: "We had a big decision to make due to Shannon's withdrawal. We thought the fairest thing was to bring everybody back next week, and go from there."

At the end of the episode, presenter Alison Hammond announced to the tent: "The first baker leaving the tent is… no one! You are all safe, well done!"

For some viewers, this wasn't what they wanted but many agreed with the decision that was made.

Despite no one going home last night, Paul and Nigella did still announce a Star Baker - law student Mo.

Mo was crowned the first Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off 2026
Mo was crowned the first Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off 2026. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

He impressed them with his peanut and caramel chocolate stout in the Signature Challenge and his Showstopper was a delicious blend of lemon sponge, Swiss meringue buttercream and blueberry compote.

The Great British Bake Off returns next Tuesday for Biscuit Week with viewers anticipating a double elimination.

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