The Holiday set to get sequel with original cast 17 years after film

By Naomi Bartram

The Holiday sequel: Here's everything you need to know including the cast and filming details...

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably seen The Holiday at least ten times over the past few years.

After hitting our screens back in 2006, the rom-com starring Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Kate Winslet has become a Christmas classic.

And there’s some amazing news for fans as now the whole cast has reportedly joined together to film a sequel.

According to reports, filming will kick off next year, which is a whopping 17 years on from the original.

The Holiday is set for a sequel. Picture: Alamy

What’s more, Cameron, 50, Kate, 47, Jude, 49, and Jack, 53, have all reportedly agreed to be part of the new film.

An insider told The Sun: "The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.

"It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world – it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up.

"It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming – just what everyone wants for Christmas."

The Holiday sees Amanda (Cameron) and Iris (Kate) swap homes during the festive period – with Iris staying in Amanda's LA pad while Amanda moves into Iris' English country escape.

Kate Winslet and Jack Black are starring in the new The Holiday. Picture: Alamy

They both end up falling in love in each other's worlds and their close friends and family.

At the time, the film cost £70 million to make but earned more than £200 million at the box office.

While we don’t know the plot of the new film, we can probably expect there to have been plenty of big life events since we last saw the characters.

New jobs, weddings, babies… we can’t wait to find out!

