The Holiday set to get sequel with original cast 17 years after film

6 December 2022, 11:15 | Updated: 6 December 2022, 11:18

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Holiday sequel: Here's everything you need to know including the cast and filming details...

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably seen The Holiday at least ten times over the past few years.

After hitting our screens back in 2006, the rom-com starring Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Kate Winslet has become a Christmas classic.

And there’s some amazing news for fans as now the whole cast has reportedly joined together to film a sequel.

According to reports, filming will kick off next year, which is a whopping 17 years on from the original.

The Holiday is set for a sequel
The Holiday is set for a sequel. Picture: Alamy

What’s more, Cameron, 50, Kate, 47, Jude, 49, and Jack, 53, have all reportedly agreed to be part of the new film.

An insider told The Sun: "The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.

"It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world – it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up.

"It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming – just what everyone wants for Christmas."

The Holiday sees Amanda (Cameron) and Iris (Kate) swap homes during the festive period – with Iris staying in Amanda's LA pad while Amanda moves into Iris' English country escape.

Kate Winslet and Jack Black are starring in the new The Holiday
Kate Winslet and Jack Black are starring in the new The Holiday. Picture: Alamy

They both end up falling in love in each other's worlds and their close friends and family.

At the time, the film cost £70 million to make but earned more than £200 million at the box office.

While we don’t know the plot of the new film, we can probably expect there to have been plenty of big life events since we last saw the characters.

New jobs, weddings, babies… we can’t wait to find out!

Read more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Dr Hilary explains Strep A symptoms to look out for in children

Dr Hilary explains Strep A symptoms to lookout for in children and what to do if you're worried

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red dress from Zara

Celebrities

Emmerdale and Coronation Street schedules have changed this week

What time are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

Sam's airport scene in Love Actually was almost very different

Resurfaced deleted scene from Love Actually shows Sam turning into a gymnast

Christmas

Samantha Womack has opened up about her cancer diagnosis

EastEnders' Samantha Womack is cancer free five months after diagnosis

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Kids don't have long to send off their Santa letters

Kids have days left to send letters to Santa in order to get a reply

Christmas

Parents have been complaining about a school in Bristol

School causes debate by banning toilet trips during lessons

Lifestyle

Frankie Essex has opened up about piercing her daughter's ears

Frankie Essex had six-month-old daughter's ears pierced with real diamonds

Celebrities

Kirstie Alley has sadly passed away

John Travolta leads emotional tributes to 'special' Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer

Celebrities

Olaf was almost cut from Disney's Frozen

Frozen director admits she wanted to axe Olaf from the film

Lifestyle

Peter Kay is back doing stand up

Peter Kay breaks down in tears during first stand-up tour in 12 years

Celebrities

How to get Holly Willoughby's gold fringe skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gold sequin fringe skirt

Celebrities

A woman has revealed a child drew on her socks

Plane passenger woke up to child drawing on her white socks

Lifestyle

Amanda Barrie has been an actress for decades

Inside Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie's life 20 years after leaving soap

Snow is heading for the UK very soon

UK weather: Met Office forecasts first snow to hit Britain as exact dates revealed

News

The BBC bids a final farewell to the soap stalwart.

First look at EastEnders legend Dot Cotton's funeral as cast film emotional episode

Home Alone has beaten Elf to the number one spot!

Home Alone is officially the UK's favourite Christmas film, research finds

Christmas

The woman was left astounded at the cost of two bags of pix and mix

Mum shocked after being charged £47 for two bags of pick and mix at Winter Wonderland

Christmas

All the best gift ideas for your partner this Christmas!

Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your partner this Christmas

Shopping

Love Island Australia season 4 was filmed earlier this year

When was Love Island Australia 2022 filmed?