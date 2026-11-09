The Inbetweeners 3 forced to cut filming due to prank

Filming on The Inbetweeners 3 was interrupted after a prank took too long to recover from. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The cast of The Inbetweeners are reportedly costing the upcoming Netflix sequel an entire shot after a prank was pulled on actor Joe Thomas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Filming on The Inbetweeners 3 has already been interrupted by the cast's trademark schoolboy humour, with James Buckley revealing that one elaborate prank resulted in a scene having to be cut.

The actor, who is reprising his role as Jay Cartwright in the upcoming Netflix film, explained how a practical joke involving co-star Joe Thomas proved incredibly time-consuming. So much so that directors Iain Morris and Damon Beesley were forced to sacrifice an entire shot to get filming back on schedule.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, The Buckleys, which he co-hosts with his partner Clair, James described how the cast decided to prank Joe Thomas on set.

The Inbetweeers prank is a promising sign that the familiar chemistry between the four friends has survived their lengthy absence from the screen. Picture: Alamy

The podcast was recorded live from the location of the new film, giving listeners a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes atmosphere as the original quartet reunites. "We sellotaped Joe to a chair," James revealed.

However, the joke proved rather more complicated than the actors had anticipated.

According to James, the directors explained the following day that the production had been forced to drop an entire shot from the scene because so much time had been spent trying to free Joe.

"And Iain and Damon, who are the directors and who are meant to be the serious guys in charge, said the day after, 'We had to drop a shot'," he recalled. "They went, 'But it was worth it'. We're having such a great time."

The incident appears to be a promising sign that the familiar chemistry between the four friends has survived their lengthy absence from the screen.

James, 39, is returning alongside Simon Bird as Will McKenzie, Joe as Simon Cooper and Blake Harrison as Neil Sutherland for the third instalment of the comedy franchise.

The Inbetweeners cast supposedly taped Joe Thomas to a chair on set. Picture: Getty

It has been 12 years since the group last appeared together in The Inbetweeners 2, which followed the characters on a disastrous trip to Australia.

While details of the latest film's storyline remain tightly under wraps, James has admitted he initially had reservations about revisiting such a beloved comedy.

He confessed he had built up the prospect of making another film in his head, despite reminding himself that it was, in his words, "just a stupid film that we're making".

Those concerns have since disappeared, with the actor saying the four stars have slipped back into their old dynamic without difficulty.

"We haven't missed a beat," he said. "We've slotted straight back in, and we're having such a laugh. This is as good as it gets. I'm glad we are doing it. I was really worried about it."

The Inbetweeners 3 (2027) official teaser trailer:

THE INBETWEENERS 3 Official Teaser Trailer (2027) Netflix

James also acknowledged that, despite the light-hearted atmosphere on set, the project carries considerable significance for everyone involved.

"It's genuinely quite important to me and also the other boys and Iain and Damon," he explained. "So as much of a laugh as we're having, it's not lost on us how important this is."

The new film has already attracted considerable attention from fans, with unofficial photographs from the set prompting speculation about its storyline.

Images have reportedly hinted at a wedding and a possible trip to Magaluf, alongside the return of a character viewers might not have expected to see again.

James previously admitted the photographs were "a little bit annoying", although he understood why fans were keen to get a glimpse of the production. "It's nice that people are excited about it," he added.

Netflix has yet to confirm the full cast beyond the returning leads, although Emily Head, who played Carli D'Amato, and Martin Trenaman, who portrayed Alan Cooper, have also been spotted on set.

The Inbetweeners 3 is currently expected to arrive in 2027, although an official release date has not yet been announced.

Read more: