The Inbetweeners new series - cast, release date and storyline revealed

11 February 2026, 15:48

The show's writers bought back the rights to produce more episodes.
The show's writers bought back the rights to produce more episodes. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Twelves years after the last film wrapped, The Inbetweeners is getting a reboot – here's everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hit teen comedy The Inbetweeners is set for a comeback in the near future, and one of the show's iconic stars has teased yet another update about the long-awaited reboot.

Joe Thomas, who plays lovestruck Simon Cooper in the E4 sitcom, confirmed what fans were hoping for – that creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris had started writing season four.

Last October, it was announced they had bought back the rights to produce more episodes starring original characters Will, Neil, Jay and Simon, dipping back into their friendship twelve years on from the second film.

But what exactly do we know about the new Inbetweeners series? Here, we take a look at everything that's been revealed so far about the returning cast, release date and storyline.

The Inbetweeners series four could hit screens this year.
The Inbetweeners series four could hit screens this year. Picture: Alamy

Will there be an Inbetweeners series four?

The coming-of-age sitcom is returning to TV, with both the original actors and writers confirming the news.

Speaking about the latest instalment, which is already in development, Joe Thomas told The Sun: "What has happened is that the people who wrote The Inbetweeners a while ago sold the rights to a larger entity, and they recently bought them back so they can make some more.

"I’m really excited. I don’t know what they’re doing. I just know they’re writing something, and I would really love to do it.

"That’s pretty much it. I hope there’s more because I’ve not got that much else to do! I do like The Inbetweeners as well!"

At the time of the original announcement in 2025, writers Damon and Iain said: "Incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends)."

Joe Thomas gave fans another update about the reboot.
Joe Thomas gave fans another update about the reboot. Picture: Alamy

When is The Inbetweeners series 4 release date?

No official dates have been released so far, but season four of The Inbetweeners could be airing this year if we're lucky.

All we know so far is that creators Damon and Iain are penning "something", but that could mean a TV show, another movie or even a stage production.

Rumour has it they've tentatively scheduled the revival for 2026.

The smash-hit comedy ran from 2008-2010 on E4.
The smash-hit comedy ran from 2008-2010 on E4. Picture: Alamy

Who will star in the cast of The Inbetweeners series four?

The Inbetweeners is reportedly staying true to its charm, bringing back all four of its original actors and characters.

Cast members Simon Bird (Will McKenzie), James Buckley (Jay Cartwright), Joe Thomas (Simon Cooper) and Blake Harrison (Neil Sutherland) are reportedly on board for the reboot.

It's not clear whether supporting characters like Mr. Gilbert (Greg Davies), Carli D'Amato (Emily Head) and Charlotte Hinchcliffe (Emily Atack) will make an appearance, though.

The British actors first brought their now-iconic roles to life back in 2008 when series one aired on E4, following the four cringeworthy friends in suburbia as they navigated life.

Dealing with school dramas, first crushes, adolescent moments and family dramas, the show struck a chord with pretty much every awkward teen watching TV.

Two more seasons followed in 2009 and 2010, before the writers took the lads on tour and produced two hit flicks – The Inbetweeners Movie (2011), set in Malia, and The Inbetweeners 2 (2014), filmed in Australia.

All four original actors are on board for the reboot.
All four original actors are on board for the reboot. Picture: Alamy

What is The Inbetweeners series four about?

Actor Joe previously hinted at a potential storyline for The Inbetweeners season four, but warned fans the lads would have likely changed since they were last seen on screen.

"I think wisdom does not make a very good narrative. The Inbetweeners is full of characters who are delusional to a large extent.

"It's a show about delusion. Simon is naïve and romantic and thinks that he's going to have this love story, and Will is pompous, he's intellectually delusional. Neil's obviously stupid, and Jay's clearly delusional. He thinks that he's this kind of sex god when actually he's just this very vulnerable young man.

"When you get older, your delusions fall away, you look at life as it is. It means you get into less stupid situations, I suppose, also the challenges get bigger, you can make larger mistakes when you get older."

So while we might not be witnessing Simon fall naked from a boat on a school trip, or cringe as Will ruins his only shot at love with a badly hidden wig, we're sure these friends will entertain us in a brand new way – and we can't wait.

