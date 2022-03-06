The Ipcress File episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?

The Ipcress File is a brand new ITV drama based on the novel of the same name by Len Deighton.

A film was made back in 1965, starring Michael Caine as lead Harry Palmer who finds himself in Berlin during the Cold War mixing with the wrong crowd.

And the remake is coming to our screens 55 years later, with the ITV synopsis reading: "To avoid prison, Harry Palmer will become a spy. And the case on which he cuts his teeth will be The Ipcress File.

"A twist-laden spy thriller with a rich cast of characters, The Ipcress File is a stylish and tense tale of abducted scientists, brainwashing, inter-departmental rivalry, treason, and a possibly unwise romance."

But how many episodes are there of The Ipcress File and when is it on TV?

How many episodes are there of The Ipcress File?

There are six episodes of The Ipcress File, with the first kicking off on Sunday, March 6 at 9pm. All episodes will be available immediately on the ITV Hub, while they will also continue to be broadcast weekly on ITV.

The Ipcress File episode guide:

The book is the first in Len Deighton’s book series, which focuses on the life and work of British Army Sergeant, Harry Palmer during the height of the Civil War in 1963.

When the law catches up with Harry, he finds himself sentenced to eight years in a military jail in England and all his prospects abruptly torn away.

But a gentleman from British intelligence has a proposal and offers him the chance to become a spy to avoid prison.

Just like the film, The Ipcress File on ITV features a star-studded cast.

Joe Cole - who has starred in Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London - is playing Harry Palmer and Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton takes on the role of Jean.

Polly Hill, ITV's Head of Drama said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be bringing John Hodge’s brilliant adaptation of such an iconic novel to ITV.

"Harry Palmer is an incredible part and this would have been impossible without the right actor, so we are all delighted that Joe Cole will take on the role.

"The talent on and off-screen means this will be a treat for audiences when it comes to ITV.”