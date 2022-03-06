The Ipcress File episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?

6 March 2022, 14:39

The Ipcress File is on ITV this month
The Ipcress File is on ITV this month. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of The Ipcress File and when is it on?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ipcress File is a brand new ITV drama based on the novel of the same name by Len Deighton.

A film was made back in 1965, starring Michael Caine as lead Harry Palmer who finds himself in Berlin during the Cold War mixing with the wrong crowd.

And the remake is coming to our screens 55 years later, with the ITV synopsis reading: "To avoid prison, Harry Palmer will become a spy. And the case on which he cuts his teeth will be The Ipcress File.

The Ipcress File is made up of six episodes
The Ipcress File is made up of six episodes. Picture: ITV

"A twist-laden spy thriller with a rich cast of characters, The Ipcress File is a stylish and tense tale of abducted scientists, brainwashing, inter-departmental rivalry, treason, and a possibly unwise romance."

But how many episodes are there of The Ipcress File and when is it on TV?

How many episodes are there of The Ipcress File?

There are six episodes of The Ipcress File, with the first kicking off on Sunday, March 6 at 9pm. All episodes will be available immediately on the ITV Hub, while they will also continue to be broadcast weekly on ITV.

The Ipcress File episode guide:

The book is the first in Len Deighton’s book series, which focuses on the life and work of British Army Sergeant, Harry Palmer during the height of the Civil War in 1963.

The Ipcress File is based on a book from 1962
The Ipcress File is based on a book from 1962. Picture: ITV

When the law catches up with Harry, he finds himself sentenced to eight years in a military jail in England and all his prospects abruptly torn away.

But a gentleman from British intelligence has a proposal and offers him the chance to become a spy to avoid prison.

Just like the film, The Ipcress File on ITV features a star-studded cast.

Joe Cole - who has starred in Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London - is playing Harry Palmer and Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton takes on the role of Jean.

Polly Hill, ITV's Head of Drama said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be bringing John Hodge’s brilliant adaptation of such an iconic novel to ITV.

"Harry Palmer is an incredible part and this would have been impossible without the right actor, so we are all delighted that Joe Cole will take on the role.

"The talent on and off-screen means this will be a treat for audiences when it comes to ITV.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Ipcress File was filmed in Liverpool and Croatia

Where was The Ipcress File filmed? Locations in Liverpool and Croatia revealed
The Ipcress File full cast revealed

The Ipcress File cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?
Martin Compston has shared his thoughts on a new Line of Duty series

Line of Duty season seven could begin in months, teases Martin Compston
Angela Lonsdale was married to EastEnder Perrie Fenwick

Inside Coronation Street star Angela Lonsdale's life 18 years after she left the soap
Connor Ball has updated fans on his injury

Connor Ball compares injury to 'shark bite' after horror Dancing On Ice fall

Trending on Heart

Wonder of the Seas set sail from Florida on Friday March 4

World's biggest cruise ship with huge water park and zip line to sail today

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women today

Stacey Solomon opens up on Rose's tongue-tie struggle as she returns to Loose Women

Celebrities

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

These care home residents have been treated to some fluffy company

Adorable chicks hatched in care home to help boost residents' heath and wellbeing

Lifestyle

This puppy smiles at everyone who visits her

Rescue puppy smiles at everyone hoping a family will adopt him

Lifestyle

ITV and BBC have pulled out of the theme park plans

Plans for £3.5billion 'UK Disneyland' thrown into chaos over 1cm spider

Lifestyle

Kelsey Parker updated fans on Tom's progress last week

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he's made a 'massive amount' of progress amid brain cancer battle

Celebrities

Winston the cocker spaniel was rescued almost three days after he fell into a badger sett

Dog trapped underground for 60 hours is finally reunited with family

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec previously shared their desire to see the show return to Australia

I'm A Celebrity bosses confirm show WILL return to Australia this year
Neighbours has been cancelled after 37 years

Neighbours end date confirmed as bosses release emotional apology to fans
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot skirt from the high street

Celebrities

Dirty Mother Pukka is back for episode two!

Dirty Mother Pukka episode two: Cherry Healey opens up about dating after divorce

Celebrities

Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley from MAFS now?

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley now?
Jessica Seracino dramatically quit Married at First Sight Australia

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino dramatically quit the show
Arthur in Emmerdale is played by Alfie Clarke

How old is Emmerdale's Arthur Thomas and who plays him?