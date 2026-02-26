Why The Janitor will be missing from the Scrubs reboot

26 February 2026, 12:41

Scrubs is back for season 10 with The Janitor missing from the cast
Scrubs is back for season 10 with The Janitor missing from the cast. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Neil Flynn won't take his famous role back as The Janitor in the new Scrubs revival for 2026. Zach Braff explains why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scrubs is officially back for season 10 of the popular and hilarious medical drama, 17 years after it left our TV screens.

With all the popular characters back, including J.D., Turk, Elliot and Carla, there is one beloved face missing from the cast in the reboot - The Janitor.

Played by Neil Flynn, his absence from the Scrubs revival trailer left many fans upset with actor Zach Braff having to clear up the confusion.

Now an executive producer on the show, Zach, aged 50, explained why it's unlikely we'll see The Janitor this season.

Neil Flynn plays The Janitor in Scrubs
Neil Flynn plays The Janitor in Scrubs. Picture: Alamy

Talking to Esquire magazine earlier this year, he revealed there's still a chance Neil might come on board the cast.

Zach said: "Well, the true answer is if we’re blessed to have a second season, absolutely. And the real answer for season 1 is we’re not fully sure yet. Episodes 8 and 9 of the nine-episode order are still being written. They both are interested in doing it.

"But do we have the bandwidth in the first nine to get to it all and service a story that would be worthy of Ken and Neil? That might come true. At this point, I can’t tell you the answer, but most definitely, if we are lucky enough to get a season 2, that’s something we want to do."

The Scrubs revival excitement is high this week as episodes one and two debut in both the UK and US.

Fans were delighted to discover that J.D., Elliot, Turk and Carla had officially clocked back into Sacred Heart Hospital for more madcap antics – and it's like they never left.

Streaming on Disney+, the synopsis teases the storylines: "J.D. and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time.

"Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way."

New episodes of Scrubs will drop on a weekly basis with season 10 ending around mid-April 2026.

