The Last Of Us season 2 episode guide: How many, titles, synopsis and release time and date

16 April 2025, 15:34 | Updated: 16 April 2025, 15:44

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal return as Ellie and Joel in The Last Of Us season 2
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal return as Ellie and Joel in The Last Of Us season 2. Picture: HBO
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How many episodes of The Last Of Us season 2 are there? What are the episode titles and synopsis? What time and date will all the episodes be released? Here's everything you need to know as Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal return as Ellie and Joel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Last Of Us season two is finally here after a painful two-year wait to see the return of Ellie and Joel in this futuristic and apocalyptic hit HBO series.

While fans are ready to get their teeth into the outstanding performances by Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Pedro Pascal (Joel), this will not be a bingleable series, with HBO deciding to release one (of the seven total) episodes every Monday until May 26, 2025.

This means fans will have to wait patiently to find out the fate of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us season two, which has been set five-years on from the end of season one, and featuring new characters such as; Dina (Isabela Merced), Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Jesse (Young Mazino), Gail (Catherine O'Hara), Owen (Spencer Lord) and Seth (Robert John Burke).

Here's a full episode guide for The Last of Us season two, from release dates and times, to each episode's title and synopsis.

The Last Of Us season two is finally here after a painful two-year wait
The Last Of Us season two is finally here after a painful two-year wait. Picture: HBO

How many episodes are there in The Last of Us season 2?

The Last of Us season two has a total of seven episodes, two less than the first series of the hit HBO show.

The seven episodes will be released once a week, with the final appearing on streaming services on May 26, 2025.

When will the next episode of The Last of Us season 2 be out?

Episodes of The Last of Us will be released every Monday, with the first episode, titled 'Future Days' dropping on April 14.

Here's when all the episodes of The Last of Us season 2 will be released:

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 1

  • Monday, April 14, 2025

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 2

  • Monday, April 21, 2025

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 3

  • Monday, April 18, 2025

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 4

  • Monday, May 5, 2025

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 5

  • Monday, May 12, 2025

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 6

  • Monday, May 19, 2025

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 7

  • Monday, May 26, 2025

What are the episode titles of The Last of Us season 2?

The episode titles for all seven episodes of The Last of Us season 2 have been revealed, here's their names and the synopsis for each one (when released).

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 1 | 'Future Days'

  • Synopsis: Five years after the events in Salt Lake city, a now 19-year-old Ellie makes a discovery while on patrol with her best friend Dina. Back in Jackson Hole, Joel seeks help to mend his relationship with Ellie.

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 2 | 'Eye for an Eye'

  • Synopsis: TBA

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 3 | 'Something's Got a Hold on Me'

  • Synopsis: TBA

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 4 | 'Secrets'

  • Synopsis: TBA

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 5 | 'Wolves'

  • Synopsis: TBA

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 6 | 'Scars'

  • Synopsis: TBA

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 7 | 'Every Last One of Them'

  • Synopsis: TBA
The Last of Us season two has a total of seven episodes
The Last of Us season two has a total of seven episodes. Picture: HBO

What time are new episodes of The Last of Us season 2 released?

The Last of Us season 2 episodes will be released every Monday at 9pm (in the US) and 2pm (in the UK).

New episodes are released across the US and UK at the same time, but due to the time difference, those watching from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland will have to stay up very late in order to be the first to watch (and avoid spoilers!)

Where you can watch The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us season 2 is streaming on Sky Atlantic and NOW (with a premium subscription).

