The Masked Singer fans convinced Badger is Ne-Yo after recognising 'distinctive voice'

Has Badger been rumbled? There's a new front-runner in the many theories on who is behind the mask...

The Masked Singer is now in full swing, and our favourite TV talent show is just as bonkers as ever.

Last Saturday, a dramatic double elimination saw Blob and Viking be unmasked as Sir Lenny Henry and Morten Harket, and there are now just five celebs remaining in the competition.

The identities of Sausage, Dragon, Harlequin, Badger, and Robin are still of intense debate, with Badger - the current favourite to win - being perhaps the most contentious of these.

There is now a new front-runner for the identity of the singer, with many viewers thinking he sounds exactly like US singer Ne-Yo...

Badger performed his fourth song on Saturday night. Picture: ITV

After Saturday night's show, one person tweeted: "I also think the Badger is Ne-Yo . Very distinctive voice".

Another wrote: "Tell me why is 10 to 1 in the morning and I’m sat in bed, Googling Ne-Yo’s wiki page to find out if he’s the badger or not".

Could Ne-Yo be the Badger? Picture: PA

A third wrote: "My outside shout is Badger being Ne-Yo. Feel like he’s putting a toned down version of his voice on. Dunno if I’m turning into one of the judges haha".

Current odds for Badger put Ne-Yo at odds on favourite to be behind the mask, at 5/6.

The full list of odds for Badger (from Betfair) are below:

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday. Picture: ITV

Badger

Ne-Yo: 5/6

Kevin Clifton: 5/2

Jay Kay: 8/1

Kelly Jones: 12/1

Ben Shephard: 25/1

The Masked Singer returns this Saturday at 7pm