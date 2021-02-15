The Masked Singer winner Joss Stone reveals she didn't know the rules of the show until week three

Joss Stone was crowned winner of the second season of The Masked Singer on Saturday night.

The Masked Singer sadly came to an end this weekend, with Sausage being crowned winner after a tense sing-off with Badger and Robin.

After a dramatic unmasking, it was Joss Stone who was hidden behind the mask - which came as a huge shock to the judges and most of the viewing public.

Over the course of the series, Sheridan Smith had been the front-running favourite to be Sausage - and Joss did an incredible job of concealing her identity throughout.

Sausage won the second series of The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

Joss was a guest on Mark Wright's Evening show tonight, and spilled all the gossip about the show.

She hilariously revealed that she didn't realise what the rules were until week three - and thought that she'd be unmasked if the panel guessed who she was.

Joss said: "I'll tell you something that I haven't mentioned, I feel embarrassed about this.

Joss Stone has opened up about her time on the show. Picture: ITV

"But I didn't understand what the show was until it was three shows in.

"They asked me 'would you like to dress up as a silly sausage and do the show?' and I was like 'yeah, brilliant, that sounds hilarious, so of course'.

"But I didn't realise how the show worked! I thought that once they guessed you, you were then unmasked, you've been scuppered. I didn't know it was 'whoever's the most entertaining stays'.

Joss chatted to Mark Wright about her time on the show this evening. Picture: Heart

"And then I started to get really worried, like 'Oh, I actually have to perform and be really good and entertain these people, because every day it's a different audience.

"So they don't get to know the character.

"So I did actually start to get quite stressed, but I definitely didn't want to take off my mask, I liked it in there!"

A whopping 10.5 million people tuned into the final last night, which also saw runner-up Badger be unmasked as Ne-Yo and Aston Merrygold come in third place as Robin.

