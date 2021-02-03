The Masked Singer's Badger 'gives away' identity with Barbra clue

3 February 2021

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Fans think they've *finally* rumbled the identity of Badger on The Masked Singer...

There are now only five contestants left on The Masked Singer UK, with Sausage, Dragon, Harlequin, Badger, and Robin all set to battle it out for a place in the final.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans convinced Sausage is Stacey Solomon after spotting major clue

Trying to guess the identity of each character is already taking up about 90 per cent of our time, and the one we're finding most tricky to crack is Badger.

Fans think they've rumbled The Masked Singer's Badger...
Fans think they've rumbled The Masked Singer's Badger... Picture: ITV

Viewers have been divided over his identity since the start, but a recent new theory that it's US singer Ne-Yo is gaining momentum, after fans recognised his 'distinctive' voice.

What's more, a number of fans think his last clue from Saturday's show has confirmed the theory...

Read more: Netflix to launch Masked Singer-style dating show called 'Sexy Beasts'

At the end of each performance, a clip 'backstage footage' was shown for each contestant - and, in Badger's, he was seen picking up a note saying: "Badger, just wanted to say thank you. Love, Barbra".

Fans think Badger is US singer Ne-Yo
Fans think Badger is US singer Ne-Yo. Picture: PA

Ne-Yo duetted with Barbra Streisand, so many people are taking the note to be a give away that it's him.

One person tweeted: "Ne-yo always wears hats and duetted with Barbra Streisand. Definitely Badger.

"Having a brain full of useful info may actually serve me well for once."

Another added: "I’m finally coming round to the idea that Badger is Ne-Yo.

"He performed at a tribute concert for Barbra Streisand and last week he sang ‘Because of You’ and Ne-Yo also has a song called that."

A third said: "Badger = Ne Yo. He performed in a tribute to Barbra Streisand when the Kennedy Centre honoured her career."

The odds for Badger (from Betfair) are as follows:

Ne-Yo: 5/6

Kevin Clifton: 5/2

Jay Kay: 8/1

Kelly Jones: 12/1

Ben Shephard: 25/1

The Masked Singer's John Thomson shares video of daughters' shock as he's unmasked as Bush Baby

