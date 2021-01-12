The Pembrokeshire Murders: Where is John Cooper's son Adrian now?

Oliver Ryan plays John’s son Adrian Cooper in The Pembrokeshire Murders. Picture: ITV

ITV is currently airing chilling true crime drama The Pembrokeshire Murders.

The new real-life crime drama tells the story of the double Pembrokeshire murders committed in the 1980s by John Cooper.

Based on the book, Catching the Bullseye Killer, it stars Luke Evans as Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins.

The series also stars Oliver Ryan as John’s son Adrian Cooper.

There is little information about Adrian in the public eye, but he has changed his name to Andrew to distance himself from his father.

According to BBC, Andrew also appeared as a prosecuting witness during his father's trial, which led to him serving a life sentence in 2011.

Writer Nick Stevens has spoken out about Andrew, saying he wanted to ‘set the record straight’ about his father.

Speaking to press, Nick said: “Meeting with Andrew and spending a lot of time with him, delivered an additional storyline not in the book, which I think enriches the eventual drama.

He continued: “I was quite apprehensive about the first meeting, here I am a TV writer wanting to burrow into the darkest recesses of this man’s private life.

“And he was never anything but totally generous and open. He saw this as an opportunity to set the record straight, to tell his side of the story.

“He had a score to settle with his absent father and he saw this drama as an opportunity to do precisely that.”

Andrew left at home at 15 due to his fractured relationship with his father, and he also has a younger sister Theresa.

The Pembrokeshire Murders is airing over three nights this January.

Other cast members include Owen Teale as Gerard Elias, Alexandria Riley as Jackie Richards, Caroline Berry as Pat Cooper, Oliver Ryan as Andrew Cooper and David Fynn as ITV News journalist Jonathan Hill.

The synopsis reads: “Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force.

“In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases.

“Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s.”

