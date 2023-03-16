The Piano viewers 'in tears' over 13-year-old blind girl's spellbinding performance

Lucy, who also has autism, was crowned the winner of the music contest and received a standing ovation for her winning piece.

The Piano viewers were left in floods of tears last night after a blind 13-year-old girl pulled off the performance of a lifetime in the show's final.

Lucy, who also has autism, was crowned the winner of the Channel 4 series after she blew the audience away with her closing piano piece at the Royal Festival Hall.

The gifted teen's show-stopping rendition of Debussy’s Arabesque earned her a standing ovation from the crowd, who were left sobbing in the stands following the note-perfect arrangement.

Speaking to her talented daughter after the piano recital, her emotional mum said: "You were amazing, you were incredible!"

The 13-year-old is blind and has autism. Picture: Channel 4

The Yorkshire-born star's tearful parents weren't the only ones who were bursting with pride after her piano piece came to a close.

Fans took to Twitter to express their amazement, with one sharing: "Well that made me shed a tear."

"Watching #ThePiano and Lucy playing has reduced me to tears. So so stunningly beautiful!," said another.

A third added: "Wow Lucy, I'm crying."

While a fourth wrote: "Never thought watching someone play the piano would reduce me to tears... Lucy... truly beautiful."

Host Claudia Winkleman crowned Lucy as the winner. Picture: Channel 4

The musical teenager beat fellow finalists Jay, 25, Sean, 27, and Danny, 26, who couldn't help but become tearful watching her last recital backstage.

Judges pop singer Mika and pianist Lang Lang also choked up as they witnessed her stunning performance from the audience.

The Grace Kelly singer praised Lucy's "jaw-dropping" piano piece, explaining: "Magical things happen with music that are against all odds and all limitations."

Lucy's proud mum told her daughter: "You were amazing, you were incredible!". Picture: Channel 4

At the end of the memorable evening, Lucy, who was given the honour of performance on the night, was congratulated with a huge bunch of flowers and a grand piano to take home.

In fact, host Claudia Winkleman announced that all four finalists would be gifted their very own piano so they could continue playing long after the show ended.

The talent show set out to discover Britain's most exciting amateur piano performer as they competed on public pianos in train stations across the UK – and they found her.

