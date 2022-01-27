The Responder cast: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?

The full cast list of The Responder revealed. Picture: BBC

By Heart reporter

Who is in The Responder and what else have they been in? See the full cast list for the BBC drama below...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Martin Freeman’s new drama The Responder has already hooked BBC One viewers.

Written by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher, the story follows police officer Chris Carson as he tries to balance his home life and the extreme pressures of work.

But who stars in The Responder and what else have they been in? Here’s the full cast list…

Martin Freeman as Chris Carson

Martin Freeman as Chris Carson in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Taking the lead as policeman Chris is actor Martin Freeman.

Most of us know Martin for his long list of TV and film credits after making his debut on Ricky Gervais sitcom The Office (UK).

He has also starred in Love Actually, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Sherlock, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther and The Hobbit films.

Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel Hargreaves

Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel Hargreaves in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Playing rookie new officer Rachel is Adelayo Adedayo.

She previously led the cast of BBC Three sitcom Some Girls, as well as starring in Timewasters and The Capture.

Elizabeth Berrington as Therapist

Elizabeth Berrington plays Therapist in The Responder. Picture: Alamy

Elizabeth Berrington plays a therapist who is hired by Merseyside Police to offer counselling to officers.

This isn’t the first time the actress has starred alongside Martin Freeman, as she had a role in the two-part Christmas special of The Office (UK).

Other credits include Waterloo Road, Stella, Good Omens and Sanditon.

Emily Fairn as Casey

Emily Fairn as Casey in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Young addict Casey is played by actress Emily Fairn.

This seems to be her first breakout role on TV.

Josh Finan as Marco

Josh Finan as Marco in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Josh Finan is playing the role of local youth Marco who becomes central to finding out where Emily is.

Before The Responder, Josh had minor roles in the 2019 Hellboy reboot and also acted on-stage for The Royal Shakespeare Company.

MyAnna Buring as Kate Carson

MyAnna Buring as Kate Carson in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Chris' wife and the mother of his child is played by MyAnna.

The Swedish-born actress previously played Tissaia de Vries in Netflix's The Witcher, while her other credits include Downton Abbey, Ripper Street and The Salisbury Poisonings.

You might also recognise her for starring in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.

Ian Hart as Carl

Ian Hart as Carl in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Carl is a drug dealer and is played by actor Ian Hart.

Ian recently starred in the Noughts + Crosses adaptation, and played Father Beocca in Netflix's The Last Kingdom.

Harry Potter fans might also recognise him as Professor Quirrell.

Faye McKeever as Jodie

Faye McKeever plays Jodie in The Responder. Picture: Alamy

Playing Carl’s partner Jodie is Faye McKeever, who recently starred as service assistant Linda in Trollied.

No stranger to a serious drama, Faye has also had roles in Little Boy Blue and Des.

Warren Brown as Ray Mullen

Warren Brown as Ray Mullen in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Ray Mullen is playing Chris’ rival Warren after a string of other acting roles.

He previously played DS Justin Ripley in Luther and has also starred in Strike Back and Doctor Who.

Kerrie Hayes as Ellie

Kerrie Hayes as Ellie in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Ellie is Ray's wife and is played by Kerrie Hayes.

She has previously starred in Little Boy Blue, Lilies, Three Girls, and Julian Fellowes' The English Game.

David Bradley as Davey

David Bradley as Davey in The Responder. Picture: BBC

David Bradley plays homeless man Davey following a long career in acting.

He has played roles in huge franchise’s including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Doctor Who and The Strain.

David also worked with Ricky Gervais on his successful Netflix comedy After Life.

Rita Tushingham as June Carson

Rita Tushingham as June Carson in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Chris' terminally ill mum June is played by Rita Tushingham.

Having been on our screens since the 1960s, she has starred In The Flesh, Vera, and Agatha Christie adaptation The Pale Horse.

Mark Womack as Barry

Mark Womack as Barry in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Mark Womack is best known for starring in Liverpool 1, Sorted and Willy Russell's Dancin thru' The Dark.

Emmerdale fans might also recognise him as DI Mark Malone, while he also shares two children with ex wife and EastEnders star Samantha Womack.