The Savoy Hotel: How much does a room cost and which stars have stayed?

Behind the scenes at The Savoy Hotel. Picture: ITV/PA Images

How much is afternoon tea at the Savoy and who has stayed there before? Find out everything…

If you want to pretend to be a celebrity for the evening, it could be worth tuning into ITV’s new fly-on-the-wall documentary The Savoy Hotel.

The four-part series takes a look inside the historic London hotel which has been home to the rich and famous for 130 years.

It also follows those who work there and sees a team of butlers attend to the every desire of those who are staying there, no matter how extravagant it sounds.

But how expensive is The Savoy and does Gordon Ramsay own it? Here’s what we know...

The Savoy Hotel was built 130 years ago. Picture: ITV

How much does it cost to stay at The Savoy?

The Savoy Hotel is owned by Fairmont Hotels and Resorts and opened in 1889.

The hotel was closed in December 2007 and its restoration took almost three years.

Prices range depending on which room guests want to stay in and what time of year.

The cheapest Superior Queen Room starts at around £570 for one night, while a Junior suite starts at around £1,100.

If you want to stay in the biggest and most expensive One-Bedroom River View Suite, it could set you back more than £3,000 for the night.

As for the famous Afternoon Tea, the menu starts at £75 per person and offers favourites, including a range of teas served with finger sandwiches, homemade scones with clotted cream and jam, served on tiered cake stands.

How many rooms are there at The Savoy?

There are 267 rooms in The Savoy, with many offering stunning views across the River Thames and of London's most significant landmarks.

The site states: “The Savoy's 267 luxury guest rooms and suites provide a quintessentially British setting from which to make the most of the hotel's exceptional location.”

What celebrities have stayed at The Savoy?

The Savoy has hosted many glamorous guests over the years.

These include Marilyn Monroe, Bob Dylan, Winston Churchill, Harold Wilson and the Beatles.

Marilyn Monroe stayed at The Savoy with Laurence Olivier. Picture: PA Images

More recently the likes of Rhianna who worked on her 2011 album Talk That Talk in The Savoy.

Duran Duran made an entire video for Girl Panic on location at The Savoy, while Taylor Swift did a photoshoot for Vanity Fair in the Beaufort Bar, and then featured The Savoy in the video for End Game.

Stephen Fry was also the first guest to check in after it was restored in 2011.

Does Gordon Ramsay own The Savoy?

No, Gordon Ramsay doesn’t own The Savoy, it is owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

Ramsay does own the restaurant in it - Savoy Grill - which offers an iconic British and French-inspired menu alongside an exceptional wine list.

The TV chef has based his menu around classic dishes and favourites include Beef Wellington, grilled meats and lobster Thermidor.