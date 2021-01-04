The Serpent: How many episodes are there and when is it on TV?

The Serpent has started on BBC One. Picture: BBC

How many episodes are there of The Serpent and what time is the BBC drama on?

Now that the festivities are over, it’s time to get our teeth stuck into gritty new crime show The Serpent.

The BBC drama stars Emmerdale’s Jenna Coleman who plays Marie-Andrée Leclerc - the partner and accomplice of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

Charles Sobhraj was the chief suspect in the unsolved murders of up at least 12 Western travellers across India, Thailand and Nepal through 1975 and 1976.

But when is The Serpent next on TV and how many episodes are there?

BBC viewers are already enjoying The Serpent. Picture: BBC

How many episodes are there of The Serpent?

The Serpent has eight episodes and began on New Years Day.

When is The Serpent on BBC One?

The second episode aired on Sunday, January 3, while the third will air on Sunday, January 10 at 9pm.

The eight-part drama tells the story of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj who gained his nickname The Serpent for his successful escapes from high-security prisons in the 1970s.

Charles is currently serving a life sentence in Kathmandu prison, Nepal.

The Serpent has a star-studded cast. Picture: BBC

The Serpent is written by the creators of Ripper Street, Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay and is directed by The Missing's Tom Shankland.

The BBC states: “Posing as a gem dealer, Sobhraj and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc travelled across Thailand, Nepal and India in 1975 and 1976, carrying out a spree of crimes on the Asian ‘Hippie Trail’ and becoming the chief suspects in a series of murders of young Western travellers.”

French actor Tahar Rahim is taking on the lead of murderer Charles Sobhraj after starring in Oscar-nominated French crime drama A Prophet.

Victoria and Doctor Who actress Jenna Coleman is playing the role of his partner and accomplice Marie-Andrée Leclerc.

Other cast members include Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber, Alice Englert, Mathilde Warnier, Gregoire Isvarine, Sahajak Boonthanakit and Fabien Frankel.

