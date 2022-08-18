The Suspect episode guide: How many episodes of the ITV drama are there and when is it next on?

Everything you need to know about The Suspect episode guide...

The Suspect is ITV's latest thriller starring Aidan Turner, Shaun Parkes and Anjli Mohindra which is set to air this month.

Poldark star Aidan plays Doctor Joe O’Loughlin who appears to have a perfect life with a loving family and successful practice as a criminal psychologist.

When a young woman is found dead he is first to offer help, but as the investigation gathers momentum, viewers are left wondering what Joe is hiding.

So, how many episodes are there of The Suspect and when is it on ITV? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of The Suspect?

There are five episodes of The Suspect and it was based on the debut novel of Michael Robotham, the highly regarded bestselling fiction writer.

It kicks off on Monday, August 29 and will be shown over five consecutive weeks, only available to watch on ITV after the episode has aired.

ITV Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair-Jones said: "Producer Peter Berry has combined an exciting narrative full of twists and turns with the exploration of a richly compelling character in Joe O'Loughlin and has brought Michael Robotham's much loved book brilliantly to life.

“We're thrilled to have Aidan Turner to play Joe and to have worked with World Productions on what promises to be a gripping new series."

The Suspect episode guide:

The series kicks off by introducing Doctor Joe O’Loughlin who seems to have his life sorted with a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful career and a publishing deal.

Things then take a turn when a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery and police officer DI Vincent Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and his partner DS Riya Devi (Anjli Mohindra) are tasked with investigating.

When questions are asked about whether the young woman was murdered or took her own life, Doctor Joe offers to help with profiling.

But as the investigation gathers pace, we will be left asking if we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life?