How many episodes are there of The Syndicate series four?

The Syndicate: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

The Syndicate season four continues on BBC One this week.

Written by Kay Mellor, the series last aired five years ago, while the first series debuted back in 2012.

There is a star studded cast including the likes of Joe Sugg, Emily Head and Neil Morrissey.

But how many episodes are there and when does it finish?

There are six episodes in The Syndicate season 4.

The show returned on March 30 and has been airing every Tuesday evening at 9pm on BBC One.

That means the final episode will air May 4 2021.

This time around, there is a new group of characters who work at a local kennel called Woodvale Kennels in Yorkshire.

After pooling together to play the lottery each week, the friends later discover they have won a jackpot of around £27million.

The official BBC synopsis reads: "When the owners of Woodvale Kennels announce they are selling the business to a large corporate chain, the staff are devastated to realise they may well be out of a job.

"This is disastrous news for Keeley, Jake, Roxy, Gemma and Colette who all depend on their pay to get them from one month to the next.

"As the staff’s future is thrown into question, the weekly lottery looks like the only lifeline to gambling addict Keeley.

"So when she checks the ticket with local newsagent Frank and the machine goes off she is ecstatic!

"But is everything as it seems and will our syndicate get what’s rightfully theirs?

"Set between Yorkshire and Monaco, we see our kennel workers spend every last penny they own to see justice done."

Will there be another series of The Syndicate?

Creator and writer Kay Mellor recently revealed she has an idea for a possible series five of The Syndicate, but this is yet to be confirmed by the BBC.

But with a five year gap between series’, we won’t hold our breath for another instalment in the near future.

