The Traitors viewers 'work out' Diane is not murdered with 'editing slip-up'

15 January 2024, 14:06

The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip
The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Diane's fate on The Traitors was left hanging in the balance after she was handed the poisoned chalice by Miles in Friday's episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors viewers think they've worked out that Diane is not murdered with the poisoned chalice.

On Friday night's episode of the hit reality game show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and set at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, the traitors were told they had to murder someone in plain sight by getting them to drink from the poisoned chalice.

The rules specified that the person murdered would be the person whose lips first touched the glass, and that the murder must take place before midnight.

Traitors Miles, Harry and Paul appeared to choose Diane as their target, with the final scenes showing Miles convincing Diane to drink from the cup.

The Traitors appeared to choose Diane as their next victim, but will she drink from the poisoned chalice?
The Traitors appeared to choose Diane as their next victim, but will she drink from the poisoned chalice? Picture: BBC

In true Traitors style, however, we have been left on a cliffhanger as the episode finished just as Diane's fate was about to be revealed.

While some viewers are heartbroken that Diane is at risk of being murdered, others think the show may have been cleverly edited to make us believe she is murdered, but with a twist in store.

One fan thinks that a very short clip from the 'coming soon' section of the episode could mean that Diane is still on the show, sharing their theory on X (formerly Twitter).

The clip shows three of the contestants in a dark room during what appears to be a challenge - but the weird thing is the female in the group appears to have her face blurred out.

One person wrote on X: "So if you watch the 'coming soon' bit at the end of last night's #TheTraitors you can see they've obliviously blurred out the face of one of the players."

Watch the clip here:

They did add, however, that this person does not look like it could be Diane. They wrote: "I don't think it's Diane though 😭 the plot thickens."

Having watched the clip, others are convinced it is Diane, and that blurring out the face of another contestant wouldn't make sense as it is her fate which is currently at stake.

One person commented: "It looks like a bob," while a second wrote: "It doesn’t look like Diane but she’s the only person that this would make sense for."

In the short clip from the 'coming up' section of The Traitors, they appear to have blurred a contestant's face out
In the short clip from the 'coming up' section of The Traitors, they appear to have blurred a contestant's face out. Picture: BBC

This isn't the only fan theory making the rounds on social media as viewers prepare for a twist.

While some think Diane will refuse to drink from the chalice, others are convinced someone else drank from it before her and that the traitors simply offered it around to cover their tracks.

One person wrote: "I don’t mean to be delusional, but look at her face. That face knows what’s happening right now. She isn’t going to drink it. She’s going to pour it out and call him a traitor. I will not believe she drunk it. Diane PLEASE don’t drink it."

Another commented: "I have watched this clip 7,359 times to convince myself Diane cannot die. Look at the trajectory of her arm? That chalice is not going near her lips!!"

A third shared: "Don’t forget. It’s the first person to drink from the chalice. Diane might not have been the first to drink from it."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Paul appeared on a podcast before The Traitors

Unearthed clip shows the moment Paul first considered being on The Traitors

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

When does Love Island All Stars 2024 start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

When does Love Island All Stars start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

The Traitors cast pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished contestants

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

Paul Gorton is one of the contestants taking part in series two of The Traitors

Who is Paul from The Traitors? Age, job, wife and family life revealed

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

Love Island All Stars: Full line-up revealed

Love Island All Stars lineup: 2024 cast revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Traitors have been revealed

Who are the Traitors?

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain. Kate Garraway pictured with husband Derek Draper

Ben Shephard says Kate Garraway is 'in a bubble of numbness and grief' after death of husband Derek Draper

Celebrities

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

Claudia Winkleman wearing red and green fingerless gloves on The Traitors

Why does Claudia Winkleman always wear gloves on The Traitors?

The Love Island All Stars Villa, hideaway and bedroom pictured

Where is the Love Island All Stars Villa? Location and price revealed

Trending on Heart

What happened to Holly Willoughby?

What happened to Holly Willoughby? Phillip Schofield scandal and kidnap plot explained

Celebrities

Kate Middleton's uncle criticises The Crown's depiction of his family

Kate Middleton's uncle furiously slams The Crown's depiction of family

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon smiles in selfie with her husband Joe Swash and children

Stacey Solomon fuels pregnancy rumours following 'broody' admission

Celebrities

Celine Dion looks into the camera and also sings

Celine Dion health latest: How is she doing and what's happened so far

Celebrities

Ash and Brian sit at the round table in The Traitors

The Traitors fans convinced they know who leaves tonight after spotting clue

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

Diane from The Traitors: Age, job and famous son revealed

Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed

Ross from The Traitors: Age, job and famous brother revealed

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move

Celebrities

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors and wearing black on the Baftas red carpet

How much is Claudia Winkleman paid for The Traitors? A look inside her net worth

Showbiz

The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations

The Chase's Anne Hegerty breaks silence on string of 'cheating' allegations

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash net worth: How much do the TV couple earn?

Celebrities

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Stacey Solomon says 'it doesn't feel real' after being rushed to hospital on holiday

Stacey Solomon says 'it doesn't feel real' after being rushed to hospital on holiday

Celebrities

When is the next episode of The Traitors? Episode release schedule

When is the next episode of The Traitors? Episode release schedule

Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking statement following husband Derek's death

Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking statement following husband Derek's death

Celebrities