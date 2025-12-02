The Traitors series four start date officially announced

By order of The Traitors... you are cordially invited to series four.

2 December 2025, 17:24

The Traitors series four is back in the New Year.
The Traitors series four is back in the New Year.

By Claire Blackmore

The launch date for The Traitors series four has finally been announced by the BBC – here's when the next game begins.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors is back for another addictive game of trust and treachery – and there's only a matter of weeks to wait.

Hot of the heels of The Celebrity Traitors, in which a masterful Alan Carr dramatically stole the prize fund, the BBC has now announced the official start date for series four.

Claudia Winkleman will return to Scotland's mysterious Ardross Castle, delivering ruthless instructions to yet another set of Faithfuls and Traitors as the new year rings in.

But when exactly does The Traitors 2026 start? Here's everything you need to know about the show's upcoming launch.

Comic Alan Carr won the first-ever Celebrity Traitors.
Comic Alan Carr won the first-ever Celebrity Traitors.

When does The Traitors series four start?

TV execs have shared the confirmed start date for The Traitors series four – and fans are thrilled it's so soon.

The next mind-bending game of betrayal will kick off on Thursday 1st January at 8pm on BBC One, with episode two following on Friday 2nd January 2026 at 8pm.

As usual, all episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer straight after they have aired on BBC One.

Along with a fingerless-gloved Claudia, Ed Gamble will return to his role as host of The Traitors: Uncloaked – the show's visualised podcast featuring axed contestants, celebrities and players from previous years.

The popular spin-off will begin on BBC Two immediately after the first show on New Year's Day at 9.05pm.

Following the debut episode, it will move to BBC One for the remainder of The Traitors series four.

Claudia Winkleman is back to host The Traitors series four.
Claudia Winkleman is back to host The Traitors series four.

22 new players will join The Traitors hall of fame in the new year, backstabbing each other while working in tandem to build a prize pot of up to £120,000.

Tackling a series of creepy and physically demanding missions, they'll need strength, agility and logic to succeed.

But viewers will have to wait to meet 2026's Faithfuls and Traitors as the contestants’ identities are being kept under wraps – for now.

What the BBC have promised through is "more twists, turns, secrets, deception, banishments and of course, murders aplenty" airing across 12 thrilling episodes.

