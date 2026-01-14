When is The Traitors 2026 final? Last episode confirmed
14 January 2026, 19:45
Claudia Winkleman is hosting another epic series of The Traitors UK but when does it end? Final episode release date revealed.
Listen to this article
The Traitors 2026 has been delivering when it comes to all the lies and deceit this year but unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and a final date has been confirmed.
With more twists and turns then we've been able to keep up with, Claudia Winkleman has served us a secret traitor, mystery family connections and creepy challenges like no other this year.
Bringing us three episodes a week for the month of January, The Traitors final is not too far away but everything is to play for when it comes to whether we see a faithful or traitor win in 2026.
With the series coming to a close by the end of the month, here's when The Traitors will end.
When is The Traitors 2026 final?
A date for your diaries, The Traitors final will air on Friday 23rd January on BBC One and iPlayer.
This will be the twelfth and final episode and will reveal whether a faithful or traitor walks away with the accumulated prize fund.
An important note, the final will take place at the slightly later 8:30pm and will have a run time of 75minutes (one hour and 15minutes). This will also be followed by the final episode of The Traitors: Uncloaked.
When is the next series of The Traitors UK?
As the fourth season of The Traitors UK has been so successful, we're almost positive it will be commissioned again for another. These series typically debut on January 1st.
We do also have the new addition of The Celebrity Traitors which has already been confirmed for 2026. We don't have a release date just yet but it's likely to be around October time like the previous episodes.
