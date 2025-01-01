Where is The Traitors castle? Inside filming location Ardross Castle

The Traitors castle is located in a very beautiful part of Scotland. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Where is The Traitors filmed in Scotland? Where is The Traitors castle? Can you visit Ardross Castle? Everything you need to know, explained.

The Traitors is back for a third series where Claudia Winkleman and a handful of new hopefuls will travel to the beautiful Scottish filming location of Ardross Castle for the third year in a row.

Ardross Castle, located in the Scottish Highlands, is the perfect setting for the contestants to play the ultimate game of deceit, with the many rooms around the house making it a prime place to plot and betray.

Last year, we saw the likes of Harry, Diane, Ross, Paul, and Andrew entertain us during season two of the hit show, and now we will see the Traitors and Faithfuls of 2025 arrive at the the 19th Century Ardross Castle for another game of treachery and secrecy.

But where is The Traitors castle? What do we know about filming location Ardross Castle? Who owns the property now? And can you visit the castle? Here's everything you need to know.

The Traitors is filmed at Ardross Castle, a 19th Century Castle located in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: BBC

Where is The Traitors castle?

The Traitors is filmed in the Scottish Highlands at various locations, but the majority of the show is set at Ardross Castle. The 19th century castle, designed in the Scottish Baronial style and located North of Inverness, is where the contestants spend most of their time during the show.

Ardross Castle is where the group film the roundtable eliminations, the breakfast reveals of who was (or wasn't) murdered and some of the tasks to increase the winning pot of money.

However, each contestant stays in separate accommodation during the evenings and many of the tasks take place in the countryside and land surrounding the castle.

The Traitors' filming locations are truly beautiful, and host Claudia Winkleman has previously revealed how the setting blew her away. "I thought I've been to beautiful places," she said: "I have never been anywhere more beautiful than the Scottish highlands in my life. It felt sometimes like we were in a painting if that's not too cheesy.

Claudia added: "On day two, we saw a double rainbow and everyone was like oh my gosh, and the crew were crying, there were baby deer, there was beautiful heather, there were ancient trees, and an ancient loch... But it’s just the most beautiful landscape."

Ardross Castle pictured in 1960. Picture: Getty

Who owns The Traitors castle and can you visit it?

Ardross Castle has had many owners over the years, but currently belongs to the McTaggart family.

The Traitors home of Ardross Castle was bought by the 1st Duke of Sutherland in the late 1700s, an owner who added a hunting lodge to the property. In 1845, the 2nd Duke of Sutherland sold the estate to Sir Alexander Matheson who purchased the castle and land for £90,000 before he began to develop it.

At the time, architect Alexander Ross was commissioned to redesign the castle with the Scots Baronial style. After Sir Alexander Matheson's death, his son sold the castle in 1898 to a businessman called C. W. Dyson Perrins.

In 1937, the estate was broken up and sold and was eventually bought by Mr & Mrs Austin Mardon, who lived there until 1983. At this time, the castle was acquired by the McTaggart Family who have since developed the gardens and the building on the estate.

Sadly, the castle is not open to the public, but can be booked for exclusive hire for both corporate and private events.