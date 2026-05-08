Celebrity Traitors 2026 fans speculate over hidden twist as line-up announced

8 May 2026, 15:33

The Celebrity Traitors cast has been revealed with a line-up of well-known faces
The Celebrity Traitors cast has been revealed with a line-up of well-known faces. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

Have fans of The Celebrity Traitors already figured out a huge twist in the next season? Here's the theories.

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The full cast for the second series of The Celebrity Traitors has been revealed, with a line-up of well-known faces heading to the Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

However, the number of confirmed stars taking part appears to be one short if the previous series is anything to go by, sparking fan speculation about possible twists still to come.

The upcoming series has revealed 21 well-known faces, including Maya Jama, Rob Beckett, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and more heading to the famous castle to compete in the game of deception and trust.

Claudia Winkleman is returning for a second series of The Celebrity Traitors
Claudia Winkleman is returning for a second series of The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

However, usually The Celebrity Traitors typically features at least 22 contestants – prompting speculation that something unexpected may be in store.

Among the star-studded cast for 2026 are actor Richard E. Grant, comedian Miranda Hart, and actor Michael Sheen.

They are joined by a wide range of entertainers, broadcasters and public figures, including Ross Kemp, Amol Rajan, Joe Lycett, Romesh Ranganathan, James Acaster, James Blunt, Bella Ramsey, Sharon Rooney and Joanne McNally.

Jerry Hall is also part of the line-up, alongside Professor Hannah Fry, Myha’la, Sebastian Croft, Julie Hesmondhalgh and King Kenny.

As another potential nod to the twist, a number of these contestants were announced with their identities initially kept under wraps and their portraits partially obscured in promotional materials. Is there still a mystery person to be revealed?

Among the star-studded cast are (L to R) comedian Miranda Hart, actor Richard E. Grant and presenter Maya Jama.
Among the star-studded cast are (L to R) comedian Miranda Hart, actor Richard E. Grant and presenter Maya Jama. Picture: Getty

Despite the impressive roster, attention has shifted away from who is taking part and towards who might be missing.

The reduced number of 22 to 21 contestants has sparked a wave of online theories, with viewers questioning whether the show is planning one of their biggest twists.

Fans have pointed to the fact that pre-show speculation often includes names that do not appear in the final announcement, suggesting that some celebrities rumoured for the castle, such as Cheryl Cole, Danny Dyer and Alison Hammond, could still make surprise appearances later in the series.

Other confirmed stars include (L to R) comedian James Acaster, actor Michael Sheen and model Jerry Hall.
Other confirmed stars include (L to R) comedian James Acaster, actor Michael Sheen and model Jerry Hall. Picture: Getty

Another theory suggests celebrities from the first series, particularly those who were eliminated early in the game, could make an epic return.

One iconic example from series one when Paloma Faith who was memorably chosen as the first “murder” by close friend Alan Carr.

Alan later revealed Paloma was not exactly pleased about her early exit, fuelling playful calls for a comeback.

There is also speculation that The Traitors producers may revisit one of the franchise’s more dramatic twists: the “secret traitor” concept.

CAST REVEAL: The Celebrity Traitors - Series 2 🤩🤩🤩 - BBC

In the last series of the show, a hidden traitor was embedded within the group without the knowledge of either contestants or viewers, only being revealed partway through the game.

With host Claudia Winkleman known for introducing unexpected changes, some fans believe a similar twist could return in the celebrity version.

A further, more outlandish theory suggests that a non-celebrity could be introduced into the game; the idea being an ordinary member of the public could be dropped into the celebrity cast, disrupting expectations and forcing the famous contestants to adjust their strategies.

Alan Carr recalls the moment Amanda Holden got arrested while they were filming

Celebrity Traitors has become known for its surprises, shifting alliances and unpredictable gameplay, and viewers are expecting the celebrity edition to continue that trend.

An official start date for The Celebrity Traitors series 2 has yet to be confirmed.

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