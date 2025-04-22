'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 full line-up: All 19 confirmed stars revealed

The line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been confirmed as the first series of the spin-off begins filming this April

Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, David Olusoga and Clare Balding will all be entering Ardross Castle in Scotland to play the ultimate game of betrayal

'Celebrity Traitors' will air later this year on BBC, hosted by Claudia Winkleman

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed. Picture: BBC / Getty

By Alice Dear

'Celebrity Traitors' will hit our screens later this year, but who has signed up for the star-studded spin-off show?

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed, with the likes of Stephen Fry, Joe Wilkinson and Charlotte Church all 'confirmed' to be taking part in the spin-off, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

This will be the first celebrity version of hit show 'The Traitors' after four nail-biting seasons brought in millions of viewers every year since it debuted on BBC One in 2021.

Since it was confirmed last year that 'Celebrity Traitors' was happening, there's been plenty of reports of who could be moving into Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands in a bid to win the ultimate game of deception.

Now, The Sun have published the full list of 'confirmed' stars taking part in 'Celebrity Traitors', which is filming in Scotland this April.

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry, 67, was one of the first stars to sign-up to take part in 'Celebrity Traitors', with reports that the 'Blackadder' legend is a secret super-fan.

The actor, broadcaster, comedian, director, narrator and writer is known for his quick-wit and vast intellect, making him the perfect player.

Stephen Fry will be heading to the Scottish Castle in a bid to win 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Alan Carr

Comedian Alan Carr, 48, has also signed-up for 'Celebrity Traitors', his first reality TV venture in his career.

With his comedic talent, the TV star is expected to bring some light-relief to the dramatic events unfolding in the Scottish Highlands.

Alan Carr will be appearing on the first series of 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Nick Mohammed

Nick Mohammed, 44, is a British comedian, actor and writer, best known for his role as Nat in 'Ted Lasso'.

The star is said to have already let slip his appliance on 'Celebrity Traitors', reportedly telling friends that he's heading to the famous castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Nick Mohammed is best known for his role in 'Ted Lasso'. Picture: Getty

Tom Daley

Tom Daley, 30, is an Olympic champion who has signed-up for a new challenge after retiring from springboard diving - taking part in the first series of 'Celebrity Traitors'.

The star must be a huge fan of the show, as he's previously turned down multiple reality TV shows such as 'Strictly Come Dancing' and 'I’m A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here'.

Tom Daley will be taking part in 'Celebrity Traitors' after retiring from diving. Picture: Getty

Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross, 64, will be joining the star-studded line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors'.

The star of 'The Jonathan Ross Show' may be used to interviewing celebrity guests, but will now have to work alongside them to win the show.

Jonathan Ross will star in 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Clare Balding

Clare Balding, 54, will be stepping out of her usual roles as host of 'Crufts', 'Wimbledon' and 'Sports Personality Of the Year' for 'Celebrity Traitors.

According to The Sun, Clare has been in talks to star in the series since last October, with insiders saying that: "No one really believes that the BBC’s dependable, sensible face of sport could be a treacherous liar”.

We can't wait to see a sneaky side to Clare Balding! Picture: Getty

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith, 43, will be stepping off the stage for a short time to take part in the first series of 'Celebrity Traitors'.

The hitmaker is best known for songs such as 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This', 'Can't Rely On You and 'Stone Cold Sober'.

Paloma Faith has signed up to 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Celia Imrie

Celia Imrie, 72, is a British actress and author best known for her roles in 'Bridget Jones’ Diary', 'Calendar Girls' and 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.

A true National Treasure, Celia is going to be great on 'Celebrity Traitors'.

Celia Imrie has signed up to 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway, 57, will be taking a break from delivering breaking news stories on 'Good Morning Britain' to appear on 'Celebrity Traitors', after the TV star signed up for the upcoming series.

Kate Garraway has signed up to 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Cat Burns

Cat Burns, 24, is a British-Liberian singer-songwriter best known for her hits 'Go', 'Ghosting' and 'Perfect'.

But she'll be taking some time away from recording hits to hunt down some Traitors in the upcoming series.

Cat Burns has signed up to 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Charlotte Church

Charlotte Church, 39, is set to be returning to the spotlight for 'Celebrity Traitors' after ditching the showbiz world to set up her own wellness retreat in 2024.

Charlotte Church has signed up to 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Ruth Codd

Ruth Codd, 28, is an Irish actress best known for her roles in 'The Midnight Club', 'The Fall of the House of Usher' and the upcoming live-action remake of 'How To Train Your Dragon'.

Ruth Codd will join the rest of the cast of 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Tameka Empson

Tameka Empson, 48, is an English actress and comedian who has starred in the likes of 'EastEnders', 'Whitechapel' and '3 Non-Blondes'.

Tameka Empson has also signed-up for 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Lucy Beaumont

Lucy Beaumont, 41, is a British comedian from Hull, best known for her work alongside ex-husband Jon Richardson such as 'Meet the Richardsons' and 'Jon and Lucy's Odd Couples'.

Lucy Beaumont has signed-up for 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Joe Wilkinson

Joe Wilkinson, 49, is an English comedian, actor, and screenwriter best known for 'After Life', 'Last One Laughing' and 'Taskmaster'.

The hilarious stand-up is set to bring plenty of laughs into the Scottish castle as he takes on 'Celebrity Traitors'.

Joe Wilkinson has also signed-up for 'Celebrity Traitors'. Picture: Getty

Mark Bonnar

Mark Bonnar, 56, is a Scottish actor, best known for his roles in 'Shetland' and 'Unforgotten'.

His biggest role was in 'Line of Duty' where he played DCC Mike Bryden, but will those detectives skills help him sniff out the Traitors?

Mark Bonnar is a Scottish actor, best known for his role in 'Line of Duty'. Picture: Getty

Niko Omilana

Niko Omilana, 27, is a YouTuber, influencer, and perennial political candidate, best known for his viral prank videos.

Niko Omilana is a YouTuber, influencer, and perennial political candidate. Picture: Getty

David Olusoga

David Olusoga, 55, has also signed up to take part in 'Celebrity Traitors' after a stellar career in many fields; history, writing, broadcasting and film-making.

The British-Nigerian historian is best known for his shows 'Black and British: A Forgotten History', 'Union with David Olusoga' and 'Britain's Forgotten Slave Owners'.

Professor David Olusoga OBE is a British-Nigerian historian, TV presenter and writer. Picture: Getty

Joe Marler

Joe Marler, 34, is a former rugby player who played for the England national team until his retirement in November 2024.

According to reports, Joe is keen to show the public that there is more to him than his sports career, and what better place than 'Celebrity Traitors'.