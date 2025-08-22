Celebrity Traitors 2025 official release date confirmed

22 August 2025, 09:58

Claudia Winkleman is welcoming an all-star cast through the castle doors this autumn.
By Claire Blackmore

The BBC has revealed when the first ever UK Celebrity Traitors will air – and fans of the addictive game show only have a matter of weeks to wait.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Devious host Claudia Winkleman is dusting off her stylish countryside wardrobe ready for the Celebrity Traitors as the BBC has officially revealed its release date.

Fans of the nail-biting reality show were thrilled to hear that producers had finally announced when the first celebrity version of the show will air on TV after the glittering line-up was revealed in the spring.

The spin-off follows the same format as the original game, which splits contestants into 'Traitors' and 'Faithfuls' fighting to uncover – or conceal – the truth.

This time, instead of civilians, a competitive group of famous faces will take on the round table, meticulously inspecting clues that point to who's telling the truth and who's hiding wicked lies.

Interim BBC Director of Unscripted, Syeda Irtizaali, shared the much-anticipated scheduling information at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2025 when quizzed about the hit series.

Revealing the Celebrity Traitors was set to air in October 2025, she also teased that it would be a seriously explosive one, too.

Syeda said: "I was worried about how they were going to play it compared to members of the public, but we have nothing to worry about. Some of the things you'll see them doing are extraordinary."

The Celebrity Traitors will air in October 2025.
The Celebrity Traitors 2025's incredible line-up was released when the series started filming in April this year.

Stephen Fry, Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross, David Olusoga and Clare Balding are among the contestants entering Ardross Castle in Scotland to play the ultimate game of betrayal.

Also joining the star-studded cast are Nick Mohammed, Tom Daley, Paloma Faith, Celia Imrie, Kate Garraway, Cat Burns, Charlotte Church, Ruth Codd, Tameka Empson, Lucy Beaumont, Joe Wilkinson, Mark Bonnar, Niko Omilana, David Olusoga and Joe Marler.

Claudia Winkleman will host the celebrity spin-off.
Claudia Winkleman previously gave fans a glimpse of what they could expect from the Celebrity Traitors this autumn, saying: "We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes.

"I’d love to say we'll take it easy on them and they'll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."

Celebrity Traitors will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this October.

