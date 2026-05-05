Celebrity Traitors 2026 - The full star-studded cast confirmed for series two

The Celebrity Traitors series two cast has been unveiled. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The line-up for The Celebrity Traitors season two has officially been confirmed – meet the famous cast going head-to-head in the latest game of deceit.

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The star-studded cast for The Celebrity Traitors series two has finally been revealed – and the official line-up is packed with 21 famous faces who are heading to the Highlands for the cruel but addictive game.

Fans are getting itchy feet as they wait for more details of the deceitful contest to be uncovered, but at least now they know who will be taking on the roles of Faithfuls or Traitors in the upcoming show this year.

Richard E. Grant, Maya Jama, James Blunt, Martin Sheen, Ross Kemp, Miranda Hart, Rob Beckett and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are among the stars who have signed up to be bossed around by Claudia Winkleman at Ardross Castle for the second season of the spin-off.

But who else will compete to win the generous prize pot for charity and follow in Alan Carr's genius footsteps in Scotland? Here's the full list of everyone starring in The Celebrity Traitors 2026.

The Celebrity Traitors is returning for a second series later this year. Picture: BBC

The full Celebrity Traitors series two line-up:

Amol Rajan

Broadcaster Amol Rajan presents University Challenge. Picture: Getty

Bella Ramsey

Actor Bella Ramsay has starred in Game of Thrones and The Last of Us. Picture: Getty

James Acaster

Comedian James Acaster presents his Off Menu podcast alongside The Traitors: Uncloaked host Ed Gamble. Picture: Getty

James Blunt

James Blunt is a British award-winning musician. Picture: Getty

Jerry Hall

Jerry Hall is an American model and actress. Picture: Getty

Joanne McNally

Irish comedian Joanne McNally co-hosts a popular podcast with Vogue Williams. Picture: Getty

Joe Lycett

Joe Lycett is a British comedian, TV show host and artist. Picture: Getty

Julie Hesmondhalgh

Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh is best known for playing Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty

King Kenny

King Kenny is a YouTube star and professional boxer. Picture: Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a British solo artist and former Little Mix star. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama

TV presenter Maya Jama is best known for hosting Love Island. Picture: Getty

Michael Sheen

Welsh actor Martin Sheen has starred in some huge blockbusters including The Twilight Saga. Picture: Getty

Miranda Hart

Actor Miranda Hart is best known for writing and starring in sitcom Miranda. Picture: Getty

Myha'la

American actor Myha'la is best known for starring in the hit series Industry. Picture: Getty

Professor Hannah Fry

Professor Hannah Fry is a British broadcaster, author and mathematician. Picture: Getty

Richard E. Grant

Richard E. Grant is a multi-award winning British actor. Picture: Getty

Rob Beckett

Comedian Rob Beckett presents a TV show with Traitors co-star Romesh Ranganathan. Picture: Getty

Romesh Ranganathan

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan co-hosts Rob and Romesh Vs alongside Traitors co-star Rob Beckett. Picture: Getty

Ross Kemp

Ex-Eastenders actor Ross Kemp is best known for playing Grant Mitchell. Picture: Getty

Sebastian Croft

Musician and actor Sebastian Croft starred in hit Netflix series Heartstopper. Picture: Getty

Sharon Rooney

Scottish actor Sharon Rooney played lead role Rae Earl in My Mad Fat Diary. Picture: Getty

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