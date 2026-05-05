Celebrity Traitors 2026 - The full star-studded cast confirmed for series two
5 May 2026, 17:02
The Celebrity Traitors series two cast has been unveiled.
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The line-up for The Celebrity Traitors season two has officially been confirmed – meet the famous cast going head-to-head in the latest game of deceit.
The star-studded cast for
The Celebrity Traitors series two has finally been revealed – and the official line-up is packed with 21 famous faces who are heading to the Highlands for the cruel but addictive game.
Fans are getting itchy feet as they wait for more details of the deceitful contest to be uncovered, but at least now they know who will be taking on the roles of Faithfuls or Traitors in the upcoming show this year.
Richard E. Grant,
Maya Jama, James Blunt, Martin Sheen, Ross Kemp, Miranda Hart, Rob Beckett and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are among the stars who have signed up to be bossed around by Claudia Winkleman at Ardross Castle for the second season of the spin-off.
But who else will compete to win the
generous prize pot for charity and follow in Alan Carr's genius footsteps in Scotland? Here's the full list of everyone starring in The Celebrity Traitors 2026 .
The Celebrity Traitors is returning for a second series later this year.
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BBC
The full Celebrity Traitors series two line-up: Amol Rajan
Broadcaster Amol Rajan presents University Challenge.
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Bella Ramsey
Actor Bella Ramsay has starred in Game of Thrones and The Last of Us.
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James Acaster
Comedian James Acaster presents his Off Menu podcast alongside The Traitors: Uncloaked host Ed Gamble.
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James Blunt
James Blunt is a British award-winning musician.
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Jerry Hall
Jerry Hall is an American model and actress.
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Joanne McNally
Irish comedian Joanne McNally co-hosts a popular podcast with Vogue Williams.
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Joe Lycett
Joe Lycett is a British comedian, TV show host and artist.
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Julie Hesmondhalgh
Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh is best known for playing Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street.
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King Kenny
King Kenny is a YouTube star and professional boxer.
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Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a British solo artist and former Little Mix star.
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Maya Jama
TV presenter Maya Jama is best known for hosting Love Island.
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Michael Sheen
Welsh actor Martin Sheen has starred in some huge blockbusters including The Twilight Saga.
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Miranda Hart
Actor Miranda Hart is best known for writing and starring in sitcom Miranda.
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Myha'la
American actor Myha'la is best known for starring in the hit series Industry.
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Professor Hannah Fry
Professor Hannah Fry is a British broadcaster, author and mathematician.
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Richard E. Grant
Richard E. Grant is a multi-award winning British actor.
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Rob Beckett
Comedian Rob Beckett presents a TV show with Traitors co-star Romesh Ranganathan.
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Romesh Ranganathan
Comedian Romesh Ranganathan co-hosts Rob and Romesh Vs alongside Traitors co-star Rob Beckett.
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Ross Kemp
Ex-Eastenders actor Ross Kemp is best known for playing Grant Mitchell.
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Sebastian Croft
Musician and actor Sebastian Croft starred in hit Netflix series Heartstopper.
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Sharon Rooney
Scottish actor Sharon Rooney played lead role Rae Earl in My Mad Fat Diary.
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