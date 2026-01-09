The Traitors family tree theory has exploded - are the entire cast connected?

9 January 2026, 15:01

The Traitors introduced a secret traitor to this year's series
The Traitors introduced a secret traitor to this year's series. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

Claudia Winkleman introduced 22 new contestants for the 2026 series, but are they all related somehow? The family tree theory takes over the internet.

The Traitors 2026 has absolutely delivered when it comes to drama, deceit and deception with the internet exploding with theories from the minute it launched on our TV screens.

Now, as we delve deeper into the game, viewers of Claudia Winkleman's popular show have a theory that the entire cast is connected somehow and it's a concept that only getting bigger.

With a family tree portrait with everyone's faces on in the entrance to the castle, it reads: "Beware of the people who you trust like they are your own blood – the sharpest daggers are handed over at the table by trusted hands.”

We've already discovered there was a secret mum and daughter in the form of Judy and Roxy and that Ellie and Ross were also boyfriend and girlfriend. But are there anymore secret connections?

With the family tree on everyone's minds, here's who and why viewers think everyone is connected in some way.

Faithfuls Jessie and Jack have been linked together due to their familiarity with one another
Faithfuls Jessie and Jack have been linked together due to their familiarity with one another. Picture: BBC

Jessie and Jack

Personal trainer Jack, 29, and hairstylist, Jessie, 28, have been pretty close this series despite only, allegedly, knowing one another for a few days.

Exchanges between the two have included her saving him in a challenge with him saying things like 'thank you Jessie, love you' and 'I couldn't be more proud of you Jessie' causing suspicion.

Sofa detectives have come to the conclusion they're either brother and sister, boyfriend and girlfriend or best friends.

One watcher commented on Twitter: "Anyone else think these 2 (Jessie and Jack) are in a relationship after this?? Coz I do!!"

Traitor Rachel and faithful Matthew are both from Northern Ireland - but is it just a coincidence?
Traitor Rachel and faithful Matthew are both from Northern Ireland - but is it just a coincidence? Picture: BBC

Rachel and Matthew

It's a lose connection, but many are convinced Rachel, a traitor, knows Matthew, a faithful, because they're both from Northern Ireland.

We know he is not her husband as Matthew is gay but could there be another secret relationship happening here? Time will tell.

The Traitors fans are convinced Stephen and Matthew know each other somehow
The Traitors fans are convinced Stephen and Matthew know each other somehow. Picture: BBC

Stephen and Matthew

Ellie and Ross may not have been the only couple in 2026's The Traitors as everyone is very suspicious of Stephen and Matthew.

Speaking about winning the prize money, Matthew said he would spend it on a house in the Highlands because he "spends a lot of time there". With Stephen from the same spot in the UK, the obvious connection was made.

However, a quick scroll through Stephen's Instagram account and we can see Stephen's partner IRL and it's not Matthew. So are they related instead? Or is it all a ruse?

Does Traitor Stephen know Jack? TV fans are convinced they've met before
Does Traitor Stephen know Jack? TV fans are convinced they've met before. Picture: BBC

Stephen and Jack

It began as a romance rumour but now watchers are convinced these two know each other somehow. Jack was caught in a challenge placing a hand instinctively on Stephen's shoulders and they haven't been able to get over it since.

Secret Traitor Fiona looks a lot like faithful Reece, don't you think?
Secret Traitor Fiona looks a lot like faithful Reece, don't you think? Picture: BBC

Fiona and Reece

Another parent and child theory is that Fiona and Reece are actually mother and son. Comments of their resemblance have taken over social media platforms and despite Reece not sporting a Welsh accent, we have to remember, it wouldn't be the first time we've heard a fake accent on this show...

