Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Fiona Hughes? Age, where she's from, job and game strategy revealed

The Traitors revealed Fiona as the secret traitor for 2026. Picture: BBC

Secret Traitor Fiona's identity was revealed on the popular TV show but what do we need to know about her? Here's all the important details including what she'd spend the prize money on.

The Traitors 2026 introduced the concept of a secret traitor for the first time this year and now we officially know their identity - Fiona Hughes.

Finally uncloaked by fellow traitors Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby, the Welsh contestant now joins her fellow deceitfuls in the turret to plot murders.

So who is Fiona and what do we really need to know about her? With her chatty personality and warm character, she plans to use her best persona traits to trick the faithfuls.

From her age, to where she's from and her game strategy, here's what you need to know.

Traitor Fiona is hoping to win over her fellow contestants with her charm and trusting nature. Picture: BBC

Who is The Traitors star Fiona Hughes?

Age: 62

From: Swansea, Wales

This year's oldest contestant, Fiona has already been playing a brilliant game as she not only tricked her fellow faithfuls but the traitors too.

Talking about applying for the show, she said: "I've never applied for anything like this before, but I really enjoy the show. I think it's the most authentic reality TV show, and I'm not big into reality TV.

"I think because it's a game which requires a lot of tact and a lot of psychological manoeuvres, it just appealed to me."

What does Fiona from The Traitors do for a job?

A local Government Officer, Fiona is hoping she can scoop the potential prize fund of £120,000 to help her retire comfortably.

She also believes her skill set is perfect for the game as she's always having to gain the trust of other people.

Fiona revealed: "My job involves getting people to trust in me so that they can move forward with their lives. I'm a trustworthy person, and people naturally warm to that. I think I'm a good judge of character as well."

What is Fiona from The Traitors game plan?

Along with using her 'chatty nature' and people skills, she also revealed she was intent on truly getting to know her fellow contestants, gaining their trust and figuring them out.

She also admitted being confrontational is not part of her game plan.

