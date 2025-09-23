First look at Celebrity Traitors 2025 revealed as famous cast reveal explosive game plans

Bosses behind the murderous game have finally revealed the launch date for Celebrity Traitors 2025 – and it's just before Halloween.

The trailer for the Celebrity Traitors 2025 is here – and it looks incredible. Picture: BBC/YouTube

By Claire Blackmore

Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Kate Garraway are among the glittering cast entering the gothic castle for the ultimate game of cat and mouse.

A first look at the Celebrity Traitors 2025 has dropped online, teasing the cruel twists, tense chats and brutal back-stabbing that lays ahead in the upcoming series.

The new teaser for the hit BBC show starts with the famous contestants arriving at Ardross Castle in Scotland as a string of players shed light on their psychological game plans.

Narrating their own approach to this year's mind-bending game, Alan Carr, Celia Imran, Stephen Fry and Tom Daley all hint they are ready and willing to push themselves out of their comfort zones for the experience.

"Maybe I have got a dark side," says comedian Alan.

The Celebrity Traitors | Official Trailer - BBC

"I'm here to win," states The Thursday Murder Club actress Celia.

"I don't know what beasts lie within me," teases author and presenter Stephen.

While Olympic diver Tom Daley adds: "I'm going to fight to the death."

A stylish Claudia Winkleman then appears in the clip, revealing she's back to host the ultimate game of deceit in this autumn's celebrity spin-off.

Stepping out of the shadows, the popular presenter quickly establishes her position as ring-leader and makes it clear that she is there to keep people's egos in-check.

"Players, welcome to the highlands," she begins.

"Now I know out in the real world you're very important and successful, but here there is no special treatment."

The clip hinted at a physical first task. Picture: BBC/YouTube

Amongst a montage of dramatic scenes, Claudia reiterates the show's rules to the celebs as they nervously make their way to the iconic round table.

"Traitors, remain undetected and murder the faithful.

"Faithful, you must hunt down the traitors. Go forth and murder."

After hand-picking the chosen ones in secret, the scene then cuts to the famous players whipping themselves up into a frenzy during the first physical challenge.

"I have selected my traitors," Claudia reveals.

"Tomorrow the killing spree begins. This is The Celebrity Traitors."

The starry cast were seated around the iconic round table. Picture: BBC/YouTube

Fans couldn't hide their excitement online, taking to social media to gush over the impressive cast – a mix of A-listers, quirky comedians and famous sports stars.

"Yes Yes YES been waiting for this for so long, my pick is Joe Wilkinson whether he is a faithful or a traitor I want him to win, great celeb cast," said one follower.

"I know what ill be doing every Tuesday-Thursday for the next month then," joked another.

A third said: "I’m rooting for Niko who’s with me," while a fourth suggested: "Gotta make Alan Carr a traitor!"

Claudia Winkleman is back in her role as cut-throat game host for the spin-off. Picture: BBC/YouTube

BBC bosses behind the murderous game have also finally revealed the launch date – and it's just before Halloween.

The Celebrity Traitors 2025 kicks off on Wednesday 8th October at 9pm with an extra-long 70-minute episode filled with lies, tension and deceit.

From then onwards, the juicy murder-mystery will air two nights a week, on a Wednesday and Thursday, at 9pm on BBC One.