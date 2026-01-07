The Traitors's Harriet Tyce has written some really popular crime novels

All eyes are on from barrister and author Harriet Tyce on The Traitors but have you read any of her books? Here's what she's written.

The Traitors UK 2026 has introduced some real characters this season with a psychologist, a professional gamer, a police detective and a strategic communications manager.

But one BBC contestant everyone is very interested in is Harriet Tyce, a former barrister and current crime author. Not only do people have their suspicions over whether she's the secret traitor, but they're also taking a big interest in her writing career and what books she's written.

In fact, many of The Traitor's viewers are shocked to find the 52-year-old on the show as they instantly recognised some of her work and have taken to social media to compliment her novels.

One fan on X wrote: "Lightbulb moment, just realised Harriet of the traitors on BBC is the Sunday Times bestselling author. I knew i recognised her from somewhere. Her books are very good and should be turned into tv series."

Another added: "Just been reading about the line-up for the new series of #TheTraitors - I’ve read (listened to) books by Harriet Tyce!

What books has The Traitors's star Harriet Tyce wrote?

Harriet gave up her career as a barrister when she started a family and soon pursued her interests in writing, where she's gone on to have huge success in crime fiction.

Sharing her journey on becoming an author on Instagram, she admitted her books were rejected a number of times but due to persistence and an agent, she finally broke through.

Some of her most popular book titles are:

Blood Orange

The Lies you Told

A Lesson In Cruelty

It Ends At Midnight

Witch Trial (out in February 2026)

Despite being hugely successful, and with her book sales soaring by 95% thanks to her time on The Traitors, Harriet has decided to keep her career a secret for now on the TV show.

Worried it would make her a 'huge target', she said: "The Traitors is like the quintessence of people not being who they seem. I might bring an ability to see patterns in people’s behaviour.

"I might be good because of my criminal barrister training at picking up on inconsistencies is what people say."

Speaking about potentially winning the show and the prize fund, she said she would donate the winnings to charity.

Harriet explained: "I would donate it to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation as many dear friends have been affected by the disease, including one of my best friends who sadly died in 2021 from secondary breast cancer."

