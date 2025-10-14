How much do the Celebrity Traitors get paid? Famous cast's wages revealed

This is how much the Celebrity Traitors were paid to appear in the twisted spin-off.

14 October 2025, 16:59

The Celebrity Traitors kicked off with a bang in October.
The Celebrity Traitors kicked off with a bang in October. Picture: BBC

By Claire Blackmore

One TV insider uncovered the eye-watering fees the famous cast were paid to star in the mind-bending game of deceit.

The Celebrity Traitors had viewers gripped from the very start this autumn as the star-studded series kicked off with a shocking murder.

Claudia Winkleman introduced the show's glitzy line-up during episode one, secretly selecting her rival teams of Faithfuls and Traitors with a devilish tap to the shoulder.

As the famous cast sat tensely awaiting their fate at the round table, fans couldn't help but compare each devious contestant's ability to manipulate their fellow co-stars.

But it wasn't just their sneaky skills that came into question, many wondered how much each of the 19 celebrities, including Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Stephen Fry, were being paid to take part in the game.

The glitzy cast were split into Traitors and Faithfuls.
The glitzy cast were split into Traitors and Faithfuls. Picture: BBC

With national treasures, comedians, sports stars and singers among the players at Ardross Castle, speculation around their wages started to spread online.

A TV insider has since shed light on the fees being dished out by the BBC, revealing that all the celebs involved received the same salary as one another.

Not only were their pay packets unveiled, but sources also disclosed the cast were bundled into the same budget hotel while they filmed the twisted spin-off.

According to reports, each celebrity contestant received a flat fee of £40,000 for appearing in the series.

Claudia Winkleman was back to host the celeb spin-off.
Claudia Winkleman was back to host the celeb spin-off. Picture: BBC

As revealed on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast in July, presenter Marina Hyde said: "It’s certainly interesting to compare something like Celebrity Traitors on the BBC to I’m a Celebrity on ITV.

"Although we haven’t seen the celebrity iteration yet, we know it’s going to be massive.

"Look at the calibre of the people they got. They were able to pay everybody a blanket 40k fee, right? They’re paying them a 40k fee."

Just as the original series does, The Celebrity Traitors also has a prize pot up for grabs.

But the crafty winners, whether Traitors or Faithfuls, won't be pocketing the £100,000 jackpot.

Instead, the individual champion or famous team will hand over the money to charity.

The stars experienced their first tense round table.
The stars experienced their first tense round table. Picture: BBC

The full list of Celebrity Traitors are:

  • Alan Carr – Comedian
  • Cat Burns – Singer/songwriter
  • Celia Imrie – Actress
  • Charlotte Church – Singer
  • Clare Balding – Broadcaster
  • David Olusoga – Historian and filmmaker
  • Joe Marler – Former England rugby union player
  • Joe Wilkinson – Comedian
  • Jonathan Ross – TV Presenter
  • Kate Garraway – TV and radio presenter
  • Lucy Beaumont – Comedian
  • Mark Bonnar – Actor
  • Nick Mohammed – Actor and comedian
  • Niko Omilana – YouTuber and influencer
  • Paloma Faith – Singer/songwriter
  • Ruth Codd – Actress
  • Stephen Fry – Actor and writer
  • Tameka Empson – Actress and comedian
  • Tom Daley – Olympic diver
The line-up included Alan Carr, Paloma Faith and Charlotte Church.
The line-up included Alan Carr, Paloma Faith and Charlotte Church. Picture: BBC

Ahead of the show's premiere in October, Claudia teased fans with a snippet of what was to come in the famous spin-off.

She said: "You think you know these people, and then you watch them play this game, and I was awestruck by the way they played it – with empathy, with wit and with real smarts."

