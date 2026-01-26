The Traitors play is coming to the West End: Tickets, dates, cast and everything we know so far

Fresh from The Traitors’ latest nail-biting finale, the hit TV show is taking on a whole new form as a West End production. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

By Giorgina Hamilton

The hit BBC reality series is being reimagined for the stage, with a brand-new theatrical production set to open in London.

Fresh from The Traitors’ latest nail-biting finale, the hit TV show is taking on a whole new form as a West End play.

The most recent series saw Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby emerge victorious after outsmarting the remaining faithfuls to share the £95,750 prize pot.

Following Alan Carr’s headline-grabbing win on the celebrity edition last year, producers have now announced The Traitors is being adapted for the stage, with a brand-new theatrical production called The Traitors: On Stage set to open in London.

The play will reimagine the psychological strategy game that’s captivated millions, as the hit format swaps the misty Scottish castle for a West End stage.

The most recent series saw Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby emerge victorious. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

What do we know about The Traitors: On Stage show?

The team behind the award-winning TV show, Studio Lambert, is partnering with Neal Street Productions, the company co-founded by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, to create a brand-new Traitors stage adaptation.

Much like the television series, the play will explore themes of trust, betrayal, and survival in which a group of “Faithfuls” must uncover the “Traitors” hiding among them.

Studio Lambert’s CEO Stephen Lambert described the adaptation as an opportunity to reimagine the show in a new and unexpected way.

“Taking The Traitors from screen to stage is a hugely exciting next step for this much-loved brand,” he said.

“Partnering with Neal Street Productions, a true theatrical powerhouse, allows us to reimagine the show as a bold and surprising theatrical performance.

"Faithful fans should expect an intense, joyful night out as we reveal a thrilling new hunting ground for our Traitors.”

The Traitors play will reimagine the psychological strategy game that’s captivated millions. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

Who is behind The Traitors's West End show?

The script will be written by John Finnemore, known for his acclaimed BBC Radio 4 comedy Cabin Pressure and contributions to Good Omens.

Direction will come from Rob Hastie, the Olivier Award–winning director behind Operation Mincemeat and Standing at the Sky’s Edge. Hastie currently serves as Deputy Artistic Director at the National Theatre.

Caro Newling, co-founder of Neal Street Productions, said: “In developing The Traitors for the stage, Neal Street and Studio Lambert have curated a team of brilliant, faithful theatre-makers led by Rob Hastie and John Finnemore to bring a bold, structural twist to the format that only live theatre can provide.”

A new website for the play has launched where fans of the show can sign up for updates and more information. Picture: Studio Lambert/Neal Street Media

When Will The Traitors play open and how to get tickets

The new stage production of The Traitors is set to open in London in 2027, though further details on casting, venue, and ticket release dates are yet to be revealed.

A new website for the play has launched where fans of the show can sign up for updates and more information on the stage show here.

Fans can expect the same high-stakes tension and dramatic twists that made the show a global hit — only this time, live on stage.

Watch The Traitors: On Stage trailer:

The Traitors On Stage

What to expect from The Traitors: On Stage show

While details remain under wraps, the play promises a completely new storyline set in the world of The Traitors.

Audiences can expect a mix of mystery, strategy and emotional tension, brought to life through a “bold and surprising” live performance designed to immerse theatre-goers in the same psychological gameplay that made the TV show a cultural phenomenon.

With The Traitors now joining the ranks of screen-to-stage hits like Stranger Things: The First Shadow and The Great British Bake Off Musical, fans can look forward to a thrilling new way to experience the drama, deceit, and double-crossing that defines the show.

