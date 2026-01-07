Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Rachel? Age, job, husband and game strategy revealed

7 January 2026, 19:30 | Updated: 8 January 2026, 10:12

The Traitors star Rachel Duffy has her sights on the prize fund
The Traitors star Rachel Duffy has her sights on the prize fund. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

The Traitors has introduced Rachel Duffy to the famous BBC game but what do we need to know about her? From her children to her important career, here's the full lowdown.

The Traitors UK 2026 is back on our TV screens and have introduced contestant Rachel Duffy to the game of lies and deceit.

Selected by Claudia Winkleman as one of this year's traitors, she's working alongside Stephen Libby and secret traitor Fiona Hughes. Hugo Lodge was also part of the turret team but he has already been discovered and banished.

So who is traitor Rachel and what do we need to know about her? Hoping to win the prize fund, which could be as much as £120,000, the communications manager would spend the money on making memories with her children and mum who has dementia.

Here is everything you need to know about Rachel from her age, real job, husband and how she plans to remain under the disguise of a faithful thought the 2026 series.

The Traitors introduced a secret traitor to this year's series
The Traitors introduced a secret traitor to this year's series. Picture: BBC

Who is The Traitors contestant Rachel Duffy?

Age: 42

From: County Down, Northern Ireland

Instagram: @rachel.dufffy

A self-confessed games lover and full of competitive spirit, Rachel was the perfect pick for a traitor this series. Ahead of the season airing she said: "I am a competitive person through and through. My friends and family call me Monica from Friends. I just love games."

Rachel has also said she will do anything to win as she's very good at knowing "the difference between reality and a game".

Is The Traitors contestant Rachel married and does she have children?

Rachel has already made plenty of references to her husband and kids as she explains they're the reason she's trying to win the money.

In an interview before she went on the show, she added she's got so good at playing the game, even her other half gets confused as to when she's telling the truth.

She said: "My husband can’t even tell if I’m telling the truth anymore. Not that I lie to him all that often, but I could wind him up and say something off the cuff, and he’s like, “I don’t even know if that’s true!'"

Rachel and her husband also have three children together - two sons and a daughter.

What is Rachel from The Traitors job?

Rachel holds a very important job as a strategic Head of Communications, however, she has chosen to not fully divulge this information to the other BBC contestants.

She said: "I’m going to say that I work in Marketing, which is true, but it’s leaving out the fact that I do strategic communications across Northern Ireland on a daily basis.

"I don’t want them to know that speaking to people and getting my point across is very easy for me."

What is Rachel from The Traitors strategy to win the show?

Rachel has taken her chance at being on The Traitors very seriously. Prior to heading to the famous Scottish castle, she not only trained hard to be in her best physical condition, she also prepared mentally.

Already an expert in Mafia, a game very similar to Traitors, she also undertook some FBI training. She revealed: "I started to look at an ex-FBI agent who does online classes - so looking at micro expressions and how to really read people. Even their swallow and their blink rate."

Rachel has admitted she won't stay silent at the round tables and while speculating who the traitors are but won't make her reactions too obvious.

She has already made a pack with fellow traitor Stephen that she will never write his name down at the round table.

