The Traitors' Ross reveals 'real story' behind his and Netty's 'suspicious' friendship

He's been dealing with some serious heat.

7 January 2026, 13:00 | Updated: 8 January 2026, 10:13

Ross revealed the truth about his bond with Netty.
Ross revealed the truth about his bond with Netty. Picture: BBC

By Claire Blackmore

Ross has broken his silence on his relationship with Netty, revealing just how close The Traitors co-stars really are.

The Traitors star Ross has set the record straight on his relationship with fellow contestant Netty after coming under fire for the pair's 'suspicious' bond.

The personal trainer, 37, confused players when he admitted his 'game plan' was to pretend that he didn't know his co-star when he first locked eyes on her in Scotland.

But his cover was immediately blown when the nursery school teacher greeted him with a huge hug, forcing both players to confess they were friends outside of the show.

Now, the Faithful has broken his silence on social media to clarify exactly how he knows Netty in real life, including where they first crossed paths, their mutual pal and what happened after they met.

Netty couldn't hide her excitement over seeing friend Ross.
Netty couldn't hide her excitement over seeing friend Ross. Picture: BBC

In a recent TikTok video captioned, 'The whole story about me and Netty!', Ross said: "So let’s just clean this up and get this out of the way.

"So basically, Netty and I know each other from a mutual friend called Dan. Dan’s actually a photographer, I’ll send his Gram up so you got it there.

"And basically, he used to go to Bradford basketball tournament and that’s how they met and so I’ve seen Netty a few times, went out and about in London.

"So then on a separate occasion, maybe like a year or so, a couple of times later, cause I see her out a few times right and I’m out with another friend who I won’t bait out for the internet.

"Basically he’s like, ‘Oh so I’ve seen that girl, I kind of like her’, and I was like, ‘Ooh wait, which one? And then obviously he’s pointed at Netty.

"And I’ve gone, ‘Oh actually bro, I know that girl, I know of her, I know that girl, do you want me to introduce you?"

Ross then explained that he approached Netty and revealed his friend had a crush on her, but nothing came of the set-up.

He finished the clip by saying: "And that’s your lot, all of it. There’s nothing else, voila!"

Despite their innocent connection, Ross faced some serious heat during the round table for acting suspiciously about their friendship.

He was branded a Traitor by some of the players for revealing he wanted to keep their relationship a secret, putting his place in the game in jeopardy.

Ross came under fire for wanting to hide their friendship.
Ross came under fire for wanting to hide their friendship. Picture: BBC

Opening up about the reality duo's surprise reunion, The Traitors' executive producer Mike Cotton said: "Ross and Netty was not intentional at all. We actually cast them as individuals.

"We do lengthy background checks on them all to take part. And I think it’s part of that we discovered that they follow each other on social media.

"So we knew that there was a tenuous link, but we didn’t know whether they’d recognise each other or how they would react.

"We didn’t want to exclude them because they knew each other – I just thought it was really interesting to see what it added to the game."

The nursery school teacher was the first player to be murdered.
The nursery school teacher was the first player to be murdered. Picture: BBC

Sadly, Netty was the first to be murdered in series four of The Traitors, which kicked off with a bang – and a shocking twist – on New Year's Day.

