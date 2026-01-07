Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Stephen? Age, job, partner and game strategy revealed

Stephen Libby is the traitor winning over audiences in 2026. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

Stephen Libby has joined The Traitors 2026 line up but who is he? Here's everything you need to know from his Instagram account to where he's from.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors UK 2026 is underway with Claudia Winkleman choosing dashing Stephen Libby as an original traitor for the series.

Working alongside Rachel Duffy and secret traitor Fiona Hughes Stephen has got his head in the game when it comes to deceiving the faithfuls as he plans to spend the prize money on giving back to his family and hopefully getting on the property ladder.

He said: "I really want to give back to my parents. I was the first person in my family to go to university, and we weren't a university family at all. Financially, it wasn't something that we would really be able to do but my parents really gave up a lot to push me through."

And with the internet falling in love with him, making audiences side with the traitors for the first time ever, it looks like Stephen's charming personality could win everyone over.

Here's everything you need to know about the traitor from his age, boyfriend, job and where he's from.

Who is The Traitors contestant Stephen Libby?

Age: 32

From: Isle of Lewis

Instagram: @stephenlibby

Originally coming from Scotland, Stephen has actually lived in London for the past eight years. With his accent still in tact, he's hoping it will win over his fellow contestants.

He said: "People seem to let their guard down around me very quickly when I first meet them. I think that’s partly due to having quite a regional accent that I think works in my favour.

"It might sound like quite a simplistic game plan to just make friends with everyone, but I do think that’s something that does come naturally to me."

The Traitors introduced a secret traitor to this year's series. Picture: BBC

What does The Traitors star Stephen Libby do for a job?

When he's not busy playing a game of lies and deceit, Stephen works as a cyber security consultant.

Does Stephen Libby from The Traitors have a partner?

Talking on the show, Stephen revealed he's in a relationship with his boyfriend whose family taught him to be competitive. He said: "I was an “It’s the taking part that counts” kind of person. And then I met my partner, and him and his family are vile when it comes to games. There are no holds barred, and it gets a bit heated.

"I had to learn to be equally committed and now they’ve awakened something in me that I never knew was there before! "

There has been some internet speculation that Stephen's other half could also be on The Traitors as some believe he could be in a relationship with Matthew.

What is Stephen Libby's game strategy on The Traitors?

A little less brutal than his fellow traitor Rachel, Stephen is hoping to charm and befriend his fellow contestants in order to scoop the cash prize at the end.

In the most recent episodes, as he seeks out the secret traitor, he has also made a pact with Rachel to never put her name down when it comes to the round table. Only time will tell if he sticks to his promise.

READ MORE: