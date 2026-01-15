The Traitors' Harriet reveals four-stone weight loss in shock transformation snaps

Harriet shed an impressive four stone after ditching alcohol. Picture: Instagram/@harriet_tyce

By Claire Blackmore

Faithful Harriet Tyce, 53, explained how she lost a 'life-changing' amount of weight in a string of honest admissions.

The Traitors star Harriet Tyce has revealed how she lost an incredible four stone before signing up to series four of the nail-biting BBC game show.

In a string of dramatic photos on Instagram, the crime writer, 53, proved just how far she had come since overhauling her lifestyle just a few short years ago.

She decided to quit alcohol back in June 2022, claiming the habit was 'ruining her life' and causing to her become a 'terrible barrister', and has since dropped a life-changing amount of weight.

The opinionated Faithful, who was banished after a ruthless roundtable on Wednesday night, opened up about her sober lifestyle online and shared dramatic transformation pictures to highlight its impact.

The crime author was banished from The Traitors castle after gunning for Rachel. Picture: BBC

Dedicating some of her profile to her booze-free existence, the brave author posted a string of shocking before and after images that were captioned with inspiring comments.

"53. More confident, happier in my skin. Grateful to be here," began one poignant caption.

"If you want an advert for giving up booze…," she wrote next to another transformation snap.

Alongside a revealing video exploring her relationship with alcohol, she said: "Don’t think I’ve mentioned sober living for a while but it still remains one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Here’s to being fit in your fifties."

In 2024, Harriet penned a first-person piece in The Observer about her battle with booze and explained all the ways it was hindering her personal life and career.

She confessed: "I was systematically sabotaging myself, falling over in chambers in front of senior barristers and turning up late and hungover the next day.

"I wasn’t sabotaging my work any more and besides, I’d been a terrible barrister. Crime writing’s the sort of job you’d expect a drinker to do. But alcohol still took up too much space in my mind."

Echoing the late Ozzy Osbourne's words, the reality star referenced one of his famous quotes, which said: "They either give up at 50 or they’re dead by the time they’re 60."

She explained: "What he’s talking about is known as sniper’s alley, this time in our early 50s when it’s the last chance to make changes before we start being picked off one by one.

"A couple of friends have already succumbed to addictions, their premature deaths awful to see. I’ve maybe left it too late to undo the damage I’ve done to myself.

"But I’m giving it my best shot. Yoga, weights, running. I might even give cold water swimming a go."

After knocking her drinking on the head, she spoke about the pride it gave her and how she was pleased she was sticking to the decision when she wrote the piece two years ago.

Harriet added: "There were a lot of professional achievements in 2024 of which I’m very proud.

"But the achievement that really counts for me is that I kept on keeping on with not drinking and had the opportunity to write about why I made the decision to go sober.

"I’m grateful on a daily basis that I’ve got out in time. Some days are harder - I miss the good time me that kept necking it down thinking I’d live forever, but I’m a lot happier now (and weigh 4 stone less which is a lot easier on my aging knees!)."

Harriet, who has released three books during her writing career with a fourth about to hit shelves, shot to stardom during 2026's mind-bending game of murder.

Her sharp intellect and cutthroat tactics helped her track down one of the Traitors amongst the Faithful.

She mercilessly called out Rachel, insisting the Irish player was deceiving the group but sadly her accusations fell on deaf ears.

Following two brutal confrontations, Harriet was banished by her co-stars and was forced to leave Ardross Castle for good.

The ex-barrister, who kept her career from the players for most of the show, has since been branded the 'best Faithful ever' for sacrificing herself.