The Traitors Uncloaked has a secret second envelope that proves huge game twist

The Traitors fans have spotted a secret envelope which reveals a huge show twist. Picture: BBC/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Ed Gamble's spin-off Traitors show has proved to audiences there's definitely a big plot twist coming this series.

The Traitors UK 2026 has been full of twists and turns from secret traitors to hidden relationships, but TV viewers are convinced there's one more big unveil to come.

With many speculating over the family tree theory - the idea that all of contestants are connected some way or another - and the fact there's a way we can predict who gets murdered, it seems fans are convinced there's more going on this series.

And watchers are definitely on to something as some eagle-eyed fans who are tuning into Ed Gamble's spin-off show, The Traitors: Uncloaked, have noticed a potentially huge spoiler.

When a new person is banished or murdered, they appear on the show and are presented with a sheet of paper sealed with a red wax stamp. This reveals to them who the remaining traitors amongst the cast are.

The Traitors: Unlcoaked is presenting all ex-contestants with two envelopes. Picture: Instagram

However, if you look closely, on the table there is a second envelope, one we have yet to see them open meaning, one more big plot twist is still to come.

Taking to X, a fan wrote: "Are we all just going to ignore the second envelope that’s never opened at every reveal #TheTraitors #Uncloaked."

Another wrote: "What is in the second envelope that they don’t show them opening on uncloaked?! #TheTraitorsUncloaked #TheTraitors #TraitorsUK."

For most, they're convinced it points directly to the theory there are multiple family and friend connections within The Traitors castle this year.

Can someone please tell me what the second envelope is that they never opened on uncloaked??? Is it everyone’s connections? I need to know!!! #TraitorsUK #Uncloaked pic.twitter.com/0IBUbizlo0 — Chris Maguire (@chris_magz) January 9, 2026

A Traitors super fan speculated: "Can someone please tell me what the second envelope is that they never opened on uncloaked??? Is it everyone’s connections? I need to know!!! #TraitorsUK #Uncloaked."

So far we know Judy and Roxy are mother and daughter and that Ross and Ellie are boyfriend and girlfriend. Other suspicions include faithful Matt and traitor Stephen are partners, Jessie and Jack are siblings and a family connection between traitor Rachel and Matt too.

While only time will tell, we know one thing for sure, there's a huge curveball coming our way.

