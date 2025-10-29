When is the Celebrity Traitors final? Last episode's date and time revealed

29 October 2025, 16:56

The Celebrity Traitors final is only days away.
The Celebrity Traitors final is only days away. Picture: BBC

By Claire Blackmore

The Celebrity Traitors final is just around the corner – here's the exact date and time of the last explosive episode of the series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Celebrity Traitors 2025 has treated us to so many devious twists and turns this series, from shocking murders and sly games to heated round tables.

Faithfuls have been banished from start to finish, including Stephen Fry, Clare Balding, Tom Daley and Paloma Faith, leaving three evil masterminds revelling in their success.

But will hooded killers Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns remain uncloaked until the bitter end, or is their time in the turret up?

As the last episode of the Celebrity Traitors looms, here's everything we know about the final, from the date and time to the special edition length.

Claudia Winkleman will host the nail-biting final.
Claudia Winkleman will host the nail-biting final. Picture: BBC

When is the Celebrity Traitors final?

Claudia Winkleman will welcome viewers back to Ardross Castle for the very last time this series on Thursday 6th November, so mark your calendars.

Fans will finally discover who will reign supreme in the devious game of lies, but will the Faithfuls or Traitors win £100,000 for their chosen charity?

Cat Burns has gone undetected in this year's series.
Cat Burns has gone undetected in this year's series. Picture: BBC

What time will the Celebrity Traitors air on TV?

The Celebrity Traitors will kick off at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Although the finale isn't live, extra time has been allotted to the last episode of the series.

Viewers will be biting their nails for 70-minutes instead of 60 as the final Faithfuls and Traitors are unmasked.

The finale will wrap at 10.10pm, shortly followed by The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC Two and Sounds.

Many of the Faithfuls have cottoned on to Jonathan Ross.
Many of the Faithfuls have cottoned on to Jonathan Ross. Picture: BBC

Who is in the Celebrity Traitors final?

We can't confirm who makes it to the end just yet, but we can reveal who has been murdered and banished so far.

Celebrities who have been banished:

Niko Omilana

Tameka Empson

Clare Balding

Mark Bonnar

Stephen Fry

Joe Wilkinson was the fifth contestant to be murdered.
Joe Wilkinson was the fifth contestant to be murdered. Picture: BBC

Celebrities who have been murdered:

Paloma Faith

Tom Daley

Ruth Codd

Charlotte Church

Joe Wilkinson

